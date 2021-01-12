"Big friendly giant' helps people become stronger

SINGAPORE - Mr Benny Lam is commonly known as the "big friendly giant" among friends and family members because of his height.

"My height put me at an advantage in multiple sports since I was young. I was very driven and motivated to excel," said the 28-year-old.

He participated in multiple sports in school, representing Catholic High School and Victoria Junior College in volleyball, basketball and track and field. He bagged multiple national championship medals across all levels.

He was also part of Singapore's track and field team, representing the country in the men's discus category from 2014 to 2019.

"My greatest highlight as a discus thrower was when I represented Singapore in the 2015 South-east Asian Games and finished fifth," said Mr Lam, who has a girlfriend.

He is now a personal trainer at fitness company Surge: Strength and Results.

"I found that one of my strengths is helping people to find movements that work well for them. It lays the foundation to becoming stronger, which I believe is the key to looking fabulous," he said.

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

I focus on becoming stronger and enjoy chasing after big numbers in the gym. My weight-training regimen revolves around compound movements such as the squat, bench press, deadlift, pendlay rows and pull-ups.

I enjoy it as it shows results - a superhero physique.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

While I was in junior college, right through National Service.

I had severe acne on my facial and scalp area and had to take steroids to treat the problem.

The side effects included muscle fatigue and photosensitivity.

I could feel my muscles breaking down far more quickly than usual and my physical performance was affected.

What is your diet like?



Mr Benny Lam used to train eight times a week for four years in secondary school. ST PHOTO: MOHD KHALID BABA



I am a big foodie. I enjoy local, Japanese and Italian food.

However, I make sure that a third of every plate or bowl I consume is a source of protein, like meat, to keep me in shape.

What are your indulgences?

Bubble tea, fried food and a great burger.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

By choosing a great work environment because that is crucial for mental health and personal progress.

I also make sure I have time for myself outside of work for my hobbies and spend quality time with friends and family.

What are the three most important things in your life?

Happiness, freedom, love.

What is your favourite and least favourite part of your body?





Mr Benny Lam kept to his fitness routine by having strength training classes with his clients during the Covid-19 period. ST PHOTO: MOHD KHALID BABA



I love my height but my neck is a little too long.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

Have eight solid hours of sleep before and a great meal after.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

Extremely important. It sets my body up for bigger things and I just enjoy feeling empowered through strength.

Also, I'm a personal trainer and leading by example helps with keeping my fitness routine.

How are you keeping fit during this Covid-19 period?

It was a constant battle with my bed, but I kept to my fitness routine by having strength training classes with my clients.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

I post on Facebook and Instagram videos of myself working out and progress pictures of people I have worked with. I think people who have access to them find them motivating.

What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

I used to train eight times a week for four years in secondary school where I competed for my school in three sports - basketball, volleyball and athletics. It was extreme - having to juggle them while keeping up with school work.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

Never say never, but 99 per cent unlikely.

Do you think you are sexy?

At the moment, I think I'm more awkward than sexy but I'm working on sexy.