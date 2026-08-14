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BigBang named first ambassadors for South Korea’s space agency

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K-pop outfit BigBang posing with their certificate of appointment that designates them as the inaugural honorary ambassadors for the Korea AeroSpace Administration.

K-pop outfit BigBang posing with their certificate of appointment that designates them as the inaugural honorary ambassadors for the Korea AeroSpace Administration.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

SEOUL – BigBang have been appointed as the inaugural honorary ambassadors for the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA), becoming the first artistes to represent the agency since its launch in 2024.

According to YG Entertainment on Aug 14, the group will help promote South Korea’s space ambitions and major aerospace initiatives, serving as a bridge between the agency and the public.

“The Korea AeroSpace Administration appointed BigBang to help engage the public in the country’s new journey in aerospace,” said KASA through a press release issued by YG.

“We hope to expand public interest and participation in South Korea’s space programme through various outreach activities with the group.”

The appointment comes as BigBang prepare to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a space-themed comeback and world tour.

The group’s upcoming tour, XX: Cosmos, shares its cosmic concept with the group’s name, which refers to the origin of the universe.

As part of the partnership, BigBang will participate in KASA’s public engagement campaign, Dream Capsule.

The initiative invites members of the public to submit messages about their dreams and aspirations related to space exploration. To commemorate BigBang’s debut anniversary, the group also launched a dedicated microsite on Aug 14 where fans can leave their own messages for BigBang, as well as their memories associated with the group.

According to the agency, those submissions will be converted into code inspired by the Arecibo Message – a 1974 binary-encoded radio transmission carrying basic information about humanity and Earth – and loaded onto the fifth launch of South Korea’s Nuri rocket for transmission into space.

YG added that the campaign is intended to give fans a unique way to participate, while also encouraging broader public interest in South Korea’s growing aerospace ambitions.

BigBang are set to release their new digital single, Biiig, on Aug 19, marking the group’s first music since April 2022. The release will coincide with the 20th anniversary of their debut.

The group will then kick off their XX: Cosmos world tour with three concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi province, from Aug 21 to 23, before continuing to 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.