Bieber to co-headline World Cup final half-time show

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Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS as a co-headliner for the World Cup final half-time show on July 19.

NEW YORK – FIFA and Global Citizen, a platform empowering millions to take action against extreme poverty, have announced that Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS as a co-headliner for the World Cup final half-time show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Burna Boy, whose song Dai Dai with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast.

The half-time performance will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The initiative, which seeks to raise US$100 million (S$129 million) to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children globally, has already raised more than US$50 million, with US$1 from every ticket sale for World Cup matches contributing to the cause.

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also make an appearance during the show. REUTERS