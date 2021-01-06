Bewitching TV series ‘more true to the story’ than the books

Fans have waited two years for the second season of A Discovery Of Witches, a historical fantasy series that became a sleeper hit when it debuted in 2018.

Adapted from the internationally best-selling All Souls trilogy of novels by Deborah Harkness, the story began with the discovery of a bewitched manuscript in an Oxford library.

Season 2, which premieres on Saturday at 9pm on Fox Life (Singtel TV Channel 301, StarHub TV Channel 501), is based on the second novel, 2012’s Shadow Of Night.

It combines modern and period elements as the characters travel back in time to 16th-century England in their quest to protect the manuscript and learn its secrets.

Teresa Palmer reprises her role as Diana Bishop, a historian who discovers the enchanted text – and who also happens to be a witch. Matthew Goode returns as Matthew Clairmont, the scientist and vampire she falls in love with.

Speaking at an online panel for the show, which has a small but enthusiastic fan base, Palmer and Goode say the story was difficult to translate to the screen.

And they became such fans of the books, they were disappointed that parts of them had to be dropped.

Palmer, the 34-year-old Australian star of the horror films Lights Out (2016) and Warm Bodies (2013), says: “When you have very thick books filled with amazing information, rich backstories and wonderful character arcs, it’s hard to adapt that for the screen because you lose so much of that.”

The television show also loses a core element of the novels, which is that they are told in Diana’s voice.

“We don’t have any of that voiceover through the series. So, I found there were moments where I’d be disappointed that certain things were not being kept in the show.”

But Palmer acknowledges that is the way it goes with adaptations. “Sometimes, you have to lose your darlings – the things you connected to in the books that don’t get to be in the show.”

However, the series incorporates so many beloved characters from the novels that there is still plenty to enjoy.

Goode, the 42-year-old English star of the romantic comedy Leap Year (2010), says: “There are a lot of characters to put in, so it’s incredibly difficult to adapt, but one of the great things is we have the force of a big team of actors doing it.”

And Harkness fans seem to have embraced the show, perhaps because the author has been so intimately involved as a producer.

Her presence has been an invaluable resource to the actors, Palmer says.

“There are so many parallels between her life and Diana’s. I can call her up and say, ‘What was she thinking? What was her arc here and where does it come from?’ and just get beneath the words.”

Harkness, 55, an American scholar and professor of history, is not precious about sticking precisely to the original story and says the series has added new dimensions to the tale.

“In the novels, everything’s from Diana’s point of view, but the adaptation gave us the opportunity to delve into what’s really happening.

“So, for me, it felt more true to the story in my head,” she says.

“Because as the writer of the novels, I had to know where everybody (in the story) was even if nobody else did. So, when I see the show, I feel like somehow you’ve been in my brain and you’ve seen what I got to see.”