Better work-life balance helped keep Linette Lee at DBS for 47 years

SINGAPORE – It might surprise some to know that DBS Bank stalwart Linette Lee, who has worked there for 47 years, tendered her resignation back in 2007.
But, by offering her another position with better work-life balance, the bank changed her mind.
