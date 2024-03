SINGAPORE – In November 2023, newlyweds Clara Hong, 27, and Tim Suen, 31, uprooted to Canggu, Bali. It was now or never to live together for the Singaporean couple, who are waiting for their Build-To-Order (BTO) flat to be completed in 2025.

Signing a one-year lease for a one-bedroom villa, the couple, who both work in social media, jet between Singapore and Indonesia every month or so to visit family and sort out job commitments.