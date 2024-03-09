Better together, overseas: Island living with more work-life balance as couple uproot to Bali

SINGAPORE – A typical week in the life of Mr Tim Suen and Ms Clara Hong looks like this: surfing in the morning for him and sunrise yoga or sunbathing for her – before starting their work day.

They eat out at a nice restaurant once a week – with a meal costing about $30 a person – and visit a beach club every fortnight. On weekends, they explore nearby islands or towns like Nusa Lembongan and Uluwatu. Every day ends with a golden-hued sunset visible from their private villa.

The married couple are living what many urbanites consider the dream. Since they moved to Bali, Indonesia, in November 2023, they have received many messages from people curious about how they made the move, says Ms Hong, 27.

These days, the lifestyle influencer (@clarahongg) pays the bills with freelance social media projects and content creation for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. She used to work full-time for two years for home-grown womenswear brand The Editor’s Market, shooting try-ons of its new collections for Instagram and TikTok.

When she moved, the company agreed she could continue working on a freelance basis. It ships clothes to her weekly to film – either around Bali or in the curated corners of the one-bed, one-bath villa off Canggu which she shares with her husband.

Mr Suen, 31, does freelance public relations for local sneaker boutique Limited Edt, as well as footwear distribution within South-east Asia for a boutique agency.

The couple, who applied for a Build-To-Order (BTO) in 2020 and tied the knot in July 2023, had secured a flat in Bidadari, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025. They had planned to tough out the “long waiting game” living apart, but after getting hitched, realised they no longer wanted to do so.

“Our parents’ homes were too small for us to move into. And rent in Singapore was ridiculous – about $3,000 to $4,000 for an HDB flat,” Mr Suen says.