Better together, overseas: Island living with more work-life balance as couple uproot to Bali

SINGAPORE – A typical week in the life of Mr Tim Suen and Ms Clara Hong looks like this: surfing in the morning for him and sunrise yoga or sunbathing for her – before starting their work day.
They eat out at a nice restaurant once a week – with a meal costing about $30 a person – and visit a beach club every fortnight. On weekends, they explore nearby islands or towns like Nusa Lembongan and Uluwatu. Every day ends with a golden-hued sunset visible from their private villa.
The married couple are living what many urbanites consider the dream. Since they moved to Bali, Indonesia, in November 2023, they have received many messages from people curious about how they made the move, says Ms Hong, 27.
These days, the lifestyle influencer (@clarahongg) pays the bills with freelance social media projects and content creation for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. She used to work full-time for two years for home-grown womenswear brand The Editor’s Market, shooting try-ons of its new collections for Instagram and TikTok.
When she moved, the company agreed she could continue working on a freelance basis. It ships clothes to her weekly to film – either around Bali or in the curated corners of the one-bed, one-bath villa off Canggu which she shares with her husband.
Mr Suen, 31, does freelance public relations for local sneaker boutique Limited Edt, as well as footwear distribution within South-east Asia for a boutique agency.
The couple, who applied for a Build-To-Order (BTO) in 2020 and tied the knot in July 2023, had secured a flat in Bidadari, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025. They had planned to tough out the “long waiting game” living apart, but after getting hitched, realised they no longer wanted to do so.
“Our parents’ homes were too small for us to move into. And rent in Singapore was ridiculous – about $3,000 to $4,000 for an HDB flat,” Mr Suen says.
They also wanted to explore living overseas before settling down in a BTO.
New York City and London were the top contenders, but jobs were hard to come by.
Ms Hong paid almost $4,000 for Britain’s High Potential Individual visa, which allows graduates from eligible universities to stay in the United Kingdom for at least two years, and spent nine months applying to more than 400 jobs in London.
When that fell through, the couple set their sights on Bali. One multiple-entry visit visa, some sketchy messages exchanged over Facebook Marketplace and a whirlwind 24-hour trip for a house viewing later, they moved in.
They pay $2,000 a month for their villa, located a 15-minute drive from the main street of resort village Canggu. The spacious, 150 sq m home comes with a private pool and weekly housekeeping. Utilities including drinking water, electricity and gas cost $150 a month.
On top of this, the couple spend about $2,000 a month in total on personal expenses. That includes return flights to Singapore once every one or two months, cafe meals that cost on average $8 each, Grab bike rides for $1 a trip and Grab car rides around town for $4 or $5. They recently bought a motorbike for $3,000 and pay $10 a week for petrol.
After doing the sums, Bali was a no-brainer.
The island was also attractive to them for its abundant nature, slower pace of life and conducive environment for digital nomads, Ms Hong says, with many amenities “made for expatriates”, such as boutique gyms and wellness facilities.
As new expats themselves navigating a fast-gentrifying Bali – which has seen an influx of digital nomads and Russian capital in recent years – they are conscious of keeping their impact on the island to a minimum.
Since the move, they have embraced slower living.
In Singapore, Ms Hong used to fill up every hour of her schedule with work or events, often working through weekends. “Growing up in a fast-paced city, I had to learn that it’s fine not being busy for a couple of hours in Bali.”
She has also become more minimalist in lifestyle. Less wardrobe space and fewer public relations drops helped her cut out clutter and realise she had been over-consuming.
“Coming here, I can survive on just a few things and I’m perfectly happy or even happier than before. No one cares about what you wear,” she says.
“I’ve realised, sometimes, the simple life is better. Material goods aren’t everything and life shouldn’t be about chasing status. More Singaporeans should learn to have a bigger risk appetite and not be so afraid of deviating from the norm.”
In four months, Bali has grown on them so much that they are open to continue living there even after their BTO is ready.
“Everything in Singapore is getting so expensive. I think once we go back, it’s going to be quite a big shock,” says Mr Suen.
Having always worked remotely in social media roles for fashion companies, he acknowledges that their lifestyle is only possible because of their flexible jobs.
“It is a privilege and not everyone can do this. We’re lucky enough to be able to experience something else. For us, we gave up chasing the big cheques and climbing the corporate ladder.
“There’s a bit of fear there – are we becoming too lazy?” he wonders aloud. “But we’re enjoying life. No regrets.”