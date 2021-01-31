Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (7) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (4) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

3. (-) The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis

4. (5) September Love by Lang Leav

5. (8) A Dog’s Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

5. (-) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

6. (6) The Other People by C. J. Tudor

7. (3) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

8. (-) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

9. (-) The God Game by Gerald Suster

10. (9) Camino Winds by John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (2) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

5. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear

6. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

8. (7) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) Journey In Blue by Yee Jenn Jong

10. (-) Governing: A Singapore Perspective by S. Jayakumar

CHILDREN’S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

5. (10) InvestiGators by John Patrick Green

6. (9) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

6. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

6. (4) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

7. (10) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

8. (8) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (-) The Witches by Roald Dahl

10. (-) Peppa’s Chinese New Year by Peppa Pig

•This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.