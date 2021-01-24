Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (5) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

4. (2) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

5. (4) September Love by Lang Leav

6. (9) The Other People by C.J. Tudor

7. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

8. (6) A Dog's Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

9. (-) Camino Winds by John Grisham

10. (-) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Atomic Habits by James Clear

6. (-) Unmasking Singapore's 2020 General Elections by Bilveer Singh, Walid Jumblatt Abdullah and Felix Tan

7. (6) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

8. (-) Thinking, Fast And Slow by Daniel Kahneman

9. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (10) The Psychology Of Stupidity by Jean-Francois Marmion

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (-) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

5. (5) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

6. (4) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

7. (-) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

8. (7) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

9. (8) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A.J. Low

10. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) InvestiGators by John Patrick Green

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.