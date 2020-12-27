Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

2. (2) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

3. (7) Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline

4. (6) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

5. (3) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

6. (6) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

7. (-) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

8. (10) Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

8. (5) The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

9. (-) The Archer by Paulo Coelho

10. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

10. (8) The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Sapiens: A Graphic History Vol. 1 by Yuval Noah Harari, David Vandermeulen and Daniel Casanave

10. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (4) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Code Name Bananas by David Walliams

6. (8) The Ickabog by J. K. Rowling

7. (6) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

8. (9) The Witches by Roald Dahl

9. (10) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

10. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.