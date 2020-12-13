Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (1) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

3. (5) September Love by Lang Leav

4. (6) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

5. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (8) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

7. (7) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

7. (3) Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline

8. (-) The Archer by Paulo Coelho

9. (4) Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

10. (-) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

NON-FICTION

1. (1) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (6) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

6. (-) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

7. (5) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

8. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

4. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

5. (5) Code Name Bananas by David Walliams

6. (4) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

7. (7) The Witches by Roald Dahl

8. (8) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A.J. Low

9. (-) The Ickabog by J.K. Rowling

10. (9) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.