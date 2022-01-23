Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

3. (2) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (8) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

5. (4) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

6. (-) To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

7. (10) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

7. (-) The Gift Of Everything by Lang Leav

8. (-) There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

9. (5) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

10. (-) Sooley by John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (3) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (5) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

5. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

5. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (6) Principles For Dealing With The Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

7. (-) Think Again by Adam Grant

8. (10) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel

9. (9) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

10. (7) A History Of The People's Action Party, 1985-2015 by Shashi Jayakumar

10. (-) Tip Of The Spear by Goh Yong Kiat

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

4. (8) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (-) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

5. (5) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

7. (6) Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! by David Walliams

8. (7) Secrets Of Singapore: Chinatown by Catherine Nadira Tan

9. (10) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Demon Slayer: Stories Of Water and Flame by Ryoji Hirano and Koyoharu Gotouge

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.