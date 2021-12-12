Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (4) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

2. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (3) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

4. (8) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

5. (6) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. (5) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

7. (10) Dune by Frank Herbert

8. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

8. (9) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

9. (2) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

10. (-) The Gift Of Everything by Lang Leav

NON-FICTION

1. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (2) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

3. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

4. (5) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

5. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

6. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (-) Bold Vision by Freddy Orchard

8. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (-) Atlas Of The Heart by Brene Brown

10. (7) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

10. (-) The Food Of Singapore Malays by Khir Johari

CHILDREN’S

1. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #2: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

5. (7) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

6. (5) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

7. (-) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A.J. Low

8. (4) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

9. (-) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #3: The Legend Of The Maze by Thea Stilton

10. (-) The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling

• This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.