Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

3. (2) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

4. (6) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

5. (8) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (7) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

7. (5) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

8. (4) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

9. (3) Dune by Frank Herbert

10. (-) People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (5) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

4. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

7. (9) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

8. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Red Roulette by Desmond Shum

10. (-) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

2. (-) The 143-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

3. (2) InvestiGators: Ants In Our P.A.N.T.S. by John Patrick Green

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #14: The Keepers Of The Empire by Geronimo Stilton

5. (6) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

6. (5) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A.J. Low

7. (4) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

8. (8) A Tale Of Magic #3: A Tale Of Sorcery by Chris Colfer

9. (9) The Last Kids On Earth And The Doomsday Race by Max Brallier

10. (-) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.