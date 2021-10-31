Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

2. (3) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. (-) Attack On Titan Vol. 34 by Hajime Isayama

4. (2) Dune by Frank Herbert

5. (-) Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

6. (6) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

7. (5) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

8. (8) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

9. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

10. (7) People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

10. (-) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Bold Vision by Freddy Orchard

2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (4) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (-) The Forever Dog by Rodney Habib and Karen Shaw Becker

5. (2) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

6. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (9) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (-) Surrounded By Setbacks by Thomas Erikson

8. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (10) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

10. (9) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Sherlock Sam And The Digital Detectives On Instanoodlegram by A.J. Low

2. (1) Daughter Of The Deep by Rick Riordan

3. (4) A Tale Of Magic #3: A Tale Of Sorcery by Chris Colfer

4. (3) The Last Kids On Earth And The Doomsday Race by Max Brallier

5. (8) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (5) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

7. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

8. (7) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

9. (10) Geronimo Stilton #79: Garbage Dump Disaster by Geronimo Stilton

10. (9) The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.