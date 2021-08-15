Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

2. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

3. (6) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

4. (2) How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino

5. (-) People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

6. (2) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (-) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

8. (5) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

9. (9) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

9. (-) Strange Tales From A Chinese Studio by Pu Songling

10. (7) Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (9) Atomic Habits by James Clear

3. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Winston Choo: A Soldier At Heart by Winston Choo, Chua Siew San and Judith d'Silva

5. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

6. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

7. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (8) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) Standing Tall by Peh Shing Huei

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton #78: Mysterious Eye Of The Dragon by Geronimo Stilton

4. (4) Megamonster by David Walliams

5. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (9) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

7. (-) Chainsaw Man Vol. 1 by Tatsuki Fujimoto

8. (6) Demon Slayer Vol. 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

9. (10) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

10. (7) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 11 by Gege Akutami

10. (-) The Impostor's Guide To Among Us by Kevin Pettman

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.