Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (3) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

3. (2) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

4. (4) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

5. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (7) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

8. (8) September Love by Lang Leav

9. (9) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

10. (-) The Phone Box At The Edge Of The World by Laura Imai Messina

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

5. (4) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

6. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (7) Think Again by Adam Grant

8. (10) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (9) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

10. (8) Becoming by Michelle Obama

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

5. (6) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

6. (5) Raya And The Last Dragon by Igloo Books

7. (7) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

8. (8) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 1 by Gege Akutami

9. (10) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 9 by Gege Akutami

10. (-) Chainsaw Man Vol. 1 by Tatsuki Fujimoto

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.