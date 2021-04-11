Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (1) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

3. (3) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

4. (6) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #4: A Heart Divided by Jin Yong

5. (5) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

6. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

8. (7) September Love by Lang Leav

9. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

10. (9) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

5. (2) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

6. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (8) Think Again by Adam Grant

8. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

9. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

10. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

5. (6) Raya And The Last Dragon by Igloo Books

6. (5) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

7. (10) They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera

8. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 1 by Gege Akutami

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 9 by Gege Akutami

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.