Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (10) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. (4) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

3. (1) The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

4. (5) September Love by Lang Leav

5. (4) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

6. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

7. (7) A Dog's Perfect Christmas by W. Bruce Cameron

8. (-) Attack On Titan Vol. 32 by Hajime Isayama

8. (6) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

9. (-) Attack On Titan Vol. 1 by Hajime Isayama

9. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

9. (-) The Duke And I by Julia Quinn

10. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

10. (-) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (3) Think Again by Adam Grant

3. (-) How To Avoid A Climate Disaster by Bill Gates

4. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

5. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (-) Stakeholder Capitalism by Klaus Schwab

7. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

8. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

10. (4) A Promised Land by Barack Obama

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) True Singapore Ghost Stories #26 by Russell Lee

2. (5) The 130-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

3. (3) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) A Court Of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

5. (2) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

6. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

7. (9) The Witches by Roald Dahl

8. (8) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #8: Out Of Time by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

10. (6) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8.5: Unlocked by Shannon Messenger

•This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.