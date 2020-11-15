Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) September Love by Lang Leav

2. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (1) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

4. (8) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

5. (4) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

6. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (-) Death On The Nile by Agatha Christie

8. (-) My Not So Perfect Life by Sophie Kinsella

9. (-) Cilka's Journey by Heather Morris

10. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

10. (-) The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Governing: A Singapore Perspective by S. Jayakumar

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

4. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

5. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

8. (1) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

9. (-) GE2020: Fair Or Foul? by Bertha Henson

9. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) The Tyranny Of Merit by Michael J. Sandel

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

2. (1) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

4. (3) Sherlock Sam And The Seafaring Scourge On Sentosa by A. J. Low

5. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

7. (4) A Tale Of Magic #2: A Tale Of Witchcraft by Chris Colfer

8. (5) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

9. (8) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

10. (10) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.