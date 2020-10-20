Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

2. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (4) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

4. (9) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (3) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

6. (6) Dune by Frank Herbert

7. (5) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

8. (8) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

9. (-) To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars by Christopher Paolini

10. (7) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (7) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

5. (5) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

6. (3) No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

7. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (9) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

9. (-) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

10. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

3. (6) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

4. (2) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

5. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton #76 Superstore Surprise by Geronimo Stilton

7. (5) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

8. (-) A Tale Of Magic #2: A Tale Of Witchcraft by Chris Colfer

9. (9) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Vol. 1 by Aidalro•

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.