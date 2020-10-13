Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (8) The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

3. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

4. (9) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

5. (7) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

5. (-) Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith

6. (-) Dune by Frank Herbert

7. (6) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

8. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

9. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

10. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

NON-FICTION

1. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (5) No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

4. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (6) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

6. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (-) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

8. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

10. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Geronimo Stilton #76 Superstore Surprise by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

8. (10) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

9. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Fazbear Frights #5: Bunny Call by Scott Cawthon, Andrea Waggener and Elley Cooper

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.