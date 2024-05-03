How to choose the best water dispenser Singapore

Thanks to its convenience and versatility, water dispensers are quickly becoming a common appliance in many homes. They help to eradicate the common time-consuming practice of having to boil your water in a kettle before you fill up your water bottle or enjoy a glass of water.
In today’s fast-paced world, having useful appliances or gadgets at home such as robot vacuum cleaners and water dispensers provides convenience to help us stay on top of our neverending list of things to do and take care of.
Amidst going to work or school, running errands, social commitments and more, many might even neglect one thing that’s essential to our health - having enough hydration. This is even more crucial in Singapore due to the hot weather we experience here.
Thanks to the advancement of technology, we can have easy access to clean water and stay hydrated with just the push of a button - all you need is a water dispenser.
Hot and cold water dispenser: What to look out for
Everyone has different needs and preferences, and there are several key factors to look out for that can help you make a better decision when choosing a water dispenser.
-
Type of dispenser
- Where will you be placing your water dispenser and how much space will it take up? Most homes in Singapore use countertop water dispensers, instead of freestanding units like the ones in offices and schools, or even wall-mounted models.
-
One of the main differences contributing to the type of dispenser you choose is the size of the water dispenser. There are various models that can cater to different needs or aesthetic preferences.
-
Water source
- Depending on the model you choose, there are water dispensers that are tankless and connect directly to your water supply so you can save the trouble of manually refilling the tank.
-
Otherwise, there are other models that come with a refillable tank that you are required to refill every time the water is running low.
-
Temperature options
-
Different water dispensers come with a variety of temperature options, ranging from cold to room temperature and hot water, and even some with ice-making capabilities.
-
Safety features
-
To prevent accidents or messes, there are water dispensers with safety features like safety locks, great for families with young kids at home.
-
Hygiene and filtration
- Check if the unit has a self-cleaning option, such as using ozone or UV light to maintain hygiene.
- Consider the ease of cleaning and replacing parts like drip trays and water filters.
- Some dispensers also use ozone or UV light to maintain the cleanliness of the water, as well as water filtration systems.
-
Replaceable trays are also used to ensure that the unit remains in good condition.
-
Budget
- Prices vary based on the features and brand of the water dispenser. Consider the features you want to prioritise to make the best decision when choosing your unit.
Best hot and cold water dispenser for your home
Novita W1 The InstantPerfect Water Dispenser, $1,389
Original price: $2,089 (34 per cent off)
Best for affordable water filtration and energy efficiency
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|No - connects to direct water supply
|Tank Capacity:
|No
|Filter:
|HydroNano 5-stage filtration system
|Temperature Options:
|Hot, Warm, Cold and Room Temperature
Designed with an efficient HydroNano 5-stage filtration system to help eliminate 99.99 per cent of bacteria and chlorine, the Novita W1 The InstantPerfect Water Dispenser provides you and your family with clean filtered water in seconds.
With its energy-efficient instant heating system, this water dispenser allows you to save on your monthly electric bills while cutting carbon emissions at the same time thanks to its reduced power consumption as compared to usual electric kettles and boilers.
Available for $1,389 on Lazada
Xiaomi Mijia 3L Instant Hot and Cold Water Dispenser, $165.40
Original price: $199 (17 per cent off)
Best for a smart and budget-friendly water dispenser
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|3L
|Filter:
|No
|Temperature Options:
|Hot, Warm, Cold and Room Temperature
While the Xiaomi Mijia 3L Instant Hot and Cold Water Dispenser does not come equipped with a water filtration system, it can still dispense hot and cold water instantly.
All you need to do is fill up the water tank with clean water. The tank holds up to three litres of water, so you can save time on refilling the tank frequently.
This water dispenser features four pre-set temperatures, ranging from cold to ambient, warm, and hot. There’s also a smart app that works with the unit to allow you to customise your water temperature and volume on the go.
Available for $165.40 on Shopee
Ruhens V Series Water Dispenser, $2,899
Best for an energy-efficient tankless water purifier and dispenser
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|No - connects to direct water supply
|Tank Capacity:
|No
|Filter:
|Micro-Antioxidant Carbon Filter, NanoFACT Filter
|Temperature Options:
|Cold, Lukewarm, Warm, Hot and Room Temperature
The Ruhens V Series Water Dispenser is a good choice for households that value convenience and quality, and don’t mind splurging a little on a high-tech water dispenser. It’s powered by filtration systems developed in Japan and the United States to effectively remove any pollutants and bacteria while alkalising your drinking water.
With five temperature options ranging from cold to hot, this water dispenser allows you to drink water or make any drink with ease at any time. From cordials to coffee, all it takes is the push of a button.
The unit also comes with a UV-C sterilisation feature that automatically sterilises the nozzle of the dispenser every hour for a minute to prevent bacteria buildup.
As for energy efficiency, there’s an Eco Mode which can help reduce power consumption by up to 30 per cent, making it both eco and wallet-friendly in the long term.
Available for $2,899 on Lazada
Cuckoo XCEL Water Purifier, $2,099
Best for its sleek design and smart features like voice navigation
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|Cold 1L, Room 0.3L, Hot 1L
|Filter:
|Nano Positive Filtration System
|Temperature Options:
|Cold, Lukewarm, Warm, Hot and Room Temperature
Minimalist and sleek, the Cuckoo XCEL Water Purifier easily fits into any home’s aesthetic. Made from antibacterial stainless steel material, this water dispenser is designed with their patented Nano Positive filtration system that eliminates 99.99 per cent of bacteria and viruses in water.
It allows good minerals to pass through, providing you with refreshing mild-alkaline water at any time that you want.
This water dispenser comes with five temperature settings, ranging from cold to hot, as well as automatic sterilisation to ensure the cleanliness of the unit. There’s also voice navigation available in three languages, English, Mandarin and Malay.
Available for $2,099 on Lazada
Wells True Tankless UV+ Water Purifier, $2,180
Original price: $2,680 (19 per cent off)
Best for a self-cleaning and versatile water filter and dispenser
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|No - connects to direct water supply
|Tank Capacity:
|No
|Filter:
|Wells Multi Carbon Plus-Nano Clean Filter
|Temperature Options:
|Cold, Lukewarm, Warm, Hot and Room Temperature
The Wells True Tankless UV+ Water Purifier is a popular water dispenser in Singapore and in South Korea. It provides five different pre-set temperatures of water ranging from cold to room temperature and hot in just seconds.
Equipped with a patented direct-dispenser type of water cooling technology, this high-tech water dispenser can remove up to 99.9 per cent of noroviruses and bacteria commonly found in water - allowing you and your loved ones easy access to clean hydration.
The unit is also designed with an automatic UV sterilisation feature that activates every 2 hours to clean the nozzle of the dispenser, making sure that the water remains clean and free from pollutants.
Available for $2,180 on Shopee
Ruhens Ice-Making Hot and Cold Water Purifier, $4,299
Best for an all-in-one self-cleaning, purifying and ice-making water dispenser
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|No - connects to direct water supply
|Tank Capacity:
|No
|Filter:
|Micro-Antioxidant Carbon Filter, NanoFACT Filter
|Temperature Options:
|Cold, Lukewarm, Warm, Hot and Room Temperature
|Ice-cube Storage:
|Up to 50 ice cubes
The Ruhens Ice-Making Hot and Cold Water Purifier takes convenience to the next level with a unique ice-making feature on top of being a hot and cold water purifier and dispenser. It’s also accordingly Singapore’s first water dispenser model that has incorporated this feature.
Providing clean drinking water in five different temperatures ranging from cold to hot, you can even choose the size of your ice cubes (also made of purified water) depending on your mood and what drink you’re making.
On top of that, the unit is self-cleaning, and its Micro-Antioxidant Carbon filter plus NanoFACT filter also helps to effectively remove pollutants and bacteria.
Available for $4,299 on Lazada
Best hot water dispensers for your home
Cornell 2.7L Instant Hot Water Dispenser, $152.90
Best for instant purified hot water with seven temperature settings
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|2.7L
|Filter:
|Aqua Optima Evolve+ Filter
|Temperature Options:
|Lukewarm, Warm, Hot and Room Temperature
With the Cornell 2.7L Instant Hot Water Dispenser, you can do away with the time needed to wait for your water to boil as it dispenses boiling hot water in seconds.
Equipped with a five-step Aqua Optima Evolve+ filtration system, this water dispenser provides you with fresh, purified water after eliminating pollutants, bacteria, and microplastics, in seven different temperatures ranging from warm to hot.
Available for $152.90 on Amazon
Mayer 2.5L Instant Hot Water Dispenser, $88
Best for an easy-to-use and affordable hot water dispenser
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|2.5L
|Filter:
|UK Aqua Optima (STRIX) Filter
|Temperature Options:
|Hot
If you’re looking for a no-frills hot water dispenser that’s easy to maintain and affordable, the Mayer 2.5L Instant Hot Water Dispenser is one to consider.
Compact and easy to use for kids and the elderly thanks to its one-button operation model, the unit dispenses purified hot water in seconds.
The unit is equipped with the ultra-filtering UK Aqua Optima (STRIX) filter to provide clean hot water for you and your family.
Available for $88 on Amazon
Cornell 6L Reverse Osmosis Instant Water Dispenser, $449
Best for big families who want a hot water dispenser with large capacity
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|6L
|Filter:
|Reverse Osmosis, PAC Composite,
Strontium Rich Activated Carbon Filter
|Temperature Options:
|Lukewarm, Warm, Hot
With a large tank capacity of six litres, the Cornell 6L Reverse Osmosis Instant Water Dispenser provides bigger households with clean drinking water in six preset temperatures ranging from warm to hot - without having to refill the water tank too frequently.
Designed with reverse osmosis technology to effectively remove impurities, bacteria, and other hidden harmful substances, the unit also comes with a TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) indicator to allow you to easily monitor the cleanliness of the water.
Available for $449 on Amazon
Toyomi 4.5L Instant Boil Water Dispenser, $175
Original price: $199 (12 per cent off)
Best for a hot water dispenser that helps to re-mineralise water
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|4.5L
|Filter:
|UltraNano Filter
|Temperature Options:
|Lukewarm, Warm, Hot and Room Temperature
With its steam and high-pressure boiling mechanic, the Toyomi Instant Boil Water Dispenser dispenses purified drinking water in five preset temperatures from warm to hot in a matter of seconds.
Other than its advanced UltraNano filtration system that helps to remove impurities and pollutants in the water, it’s also designed with a high-temperature sterilisation function that doubles down to remove any leftover harmful bacteria and substances.
After stripping the water of pollutants, this model then re-mineralises the water by exchanging them with beneficial ions to effectively soften the drinking water.
Available for $175 on Amazon
PowerPac 3L Instant Water Dispenser, $98
Original price: $159 (38 per cent off)
Best for a simple and compact hot water dispenser
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|3L
|Filter:
|Mechanical Particle, Ion Exchange Resin,
Coconut Active Carbon and Fine Mesh Filtration System
|Temperature Options:
|Lukewarm, Warm, Slightly Hot, Hot and Room Temperature
Minimalistic and compact, the PowerPac 3L Instant Water Dispenser dispenses clean water in five different temperatures ranging from room temperature to hot.
Its four-stage filtration system helps to rid water of hidden pollutants and impurities, leaving you with worry-free and clean hydration easily - making it an affordable and effective option.
Available for $98 on Lazada
Arden Kitchen 3L Instant Hot Water Dispenser, $129
Original price: $259 (50 per cent off)
Best for dispensing water with up to 12 temperature options
Main Specifications
|Type of Dispenser:
|Countertop
|Tank:
|Yes
|Tank Capacity:
|3L
|Filter:
|ABS Mesh Net, Ultrafiltration, Granular Activated Carbon,
Ion Exchange Resin, Carbon Fiber, PP Cotton Filtration System
|Temperature Options:
|Lukewarm, Warm, Hot and Room Temperature
The Arden Kitchen 3L Instant Hot Water Dispenser dispenses clean water instantly with up to twelve different temperature options starting from room temperature to hot. It also comes with eight volume options allowing you to choose according to your needs.
Powered by its advanced six-step filtration system, this unit uses a stainless steel 3D heating technology that helps to maximise the purification and heating process of the water.
Available for $129 on Lazada