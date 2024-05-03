How to choose the best water dispenser Singapore

Thanks to its convenience and versatility, water dispensers are quickly becoming a common appliance in many homes. They help to eradicate the common time-consuming practice of having to boil your water in a kettle before you fill up your water bottle or enjoy a glass of water.

In today’s fast-paced world, having useful appliances or gadgets at home such as robot vacuum cleaners and water dispensers provides convenience to help us stay on top of our neverending list of things to do and take care of.

Amidst going to work or school, running errands, social commitments and more, many might even neglect one thing that’s essential to our health - having enough hydration. This is even more crucial in Singapore due to the hot weather we experience here.

Thanks to the advancement of technology, we can have easy access to clean water and stay hydrated with just the push of a button - all you need is a water dispenser.

Hot and cold water dispenser: What to look out for

Everyone has different needs and preferences, and there are several key factors to look out for that can help you make a better decision when choosing a water dispenser.

Type of dispenser Where will you be placing your water dispenser and how much space will it take up? Most homes in Singapore use countertop water dispensers, instead of freestanding units like the ones in offices and schools, or even wall-mounted models. One of the main differences contributing to the type of dispenser you choose is the size of the water dispenser. There are various models that can cater to different needs or aesthetic preferences.



Water source Depending on the model you choose, there are water dispensers that are tankless and connect directly to your water supply so you can save the trouble of manually refilling the tank. Otherwise, there are other models that come with a refillable tank that you are required to refill every time the water is running low.



Temperature options Different water dispensers come with a variety of temperature options, ranging from cold to room temperature and hot water, and even some with ice-making capabilities.



Safety features To prevent accidents or messes, there are water dispensers with safety features like safety locks, great for families with young kids at home.



Hygiene and filtration Check if the unit has a self-cleaning option, such as using ozone or UV light to maintain hygiene. Consider the ease of cleaning and replacing parts like drip trays and water filters. Some dispensers also use ozone or UV light to maintain the cleanliness of the water, as well as water filtration systems. Replaceable trays are also used to ensure that the unit remains in good condition.



Budget Prices vary based on the features and brand of the water dispenser. Consider the features you want to prioritise to make the best decision when choosing your unit.



Best hot and cold water dispenser for your home

Original price: $2,089 (34 per cent off)