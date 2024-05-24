With the launch of Healthier SG as the preventative health care initiative to better manage the health of residents through free annual health screenings and other healthy activities, it is easier to stay proactive when it comes to personal health and wellness.
More people are actively investing time and money into their health by taking fitness classes, choosing clean and organic food, and even looking into dietary supplements.
From supporting heart, brain, and muscle functions, to regulating moods and improving overall energy levels, supplements provide different essential vitamins and nutritional support to enhance one’s health in different ways.
Every individual has unique supplementary requirements due to differing lifestyles, biological needs and more.
Depending on what you’re looking for, there are plenty of supplements suitable for supporting different functions for both men and women.
In this article:
- Best supplements for men and women: What to look out for
- Best supplements for men
- Best supplements for women
Disclaimer: Make sure to consult with your doctor before starting on any supplements to ensure they are safe and appropriate for you.
Best supplements for men and women: What to look out for
Selecting the right vitamin supplements can play a crucial role in enhancing overall health and filling nutritional gaps in your diet. Whether you are male or female, the choice of vitamins should be informed and tailored to your specific health needs.
There are a few things to consider when trying to choose the right supplements depending on your lifestyle, age, gender, health condition, and more.
-
Identify your needs
- Men and women have different nutritional requirements, and different age groups and people with pre-existing health conditions will also require different supplement intake.
- Your health goal will inform the choice of supplement suitable for you.
-
Consider whether you’ll be taking a multivitamin to cover a broader range of vitamins and minerals, targeted supplements with specific uses, or a combination of both.
-
Check if the supplement is easily absorbed by the body
-
Some vitamins and nutrients are more easily absorbed and utilised in the body than others, for example, vitamin D3 is a form of vitamin D that’s more effectively absorbed by the body than vitamin D2.
-
Read labels carefully
- Remember to check that your supplements contain clean ingredients without excessive dosages and filler ingredients that may defeat the purpose of taking them.
- It’s also crucial to check the certifications of the supplements to ensure their safety and quality, as well as for any possible allergens.
-
Dosage is important when it comes to taking supplements, so make sure you check that you’re taking the right dosage, as overdosing on vitamins and minerals can be dangerous.
-
Choose a reputable and trustworthy brand
-
It’s important to ensure that your supplements are coming from a reputable and trustworthy brand, so you don’t have to worry about the safety and efficacy of the product.
-
Consult your doctor
- Make sure to consult your doctor to have a better understanding of what your body specifically needs depending on your health goals, before starting on any supplements to ensure that they are safe and appropriate for you.
Best supplements for men
Men and women are biologically different with some vitamins and minerals that men require more than women and vice versa. Here are some supplements that can help to enhance the health of men:
-
Magnesium
- Helps with testosterone production, which is important overall health and vitality
- Maintains muscle function, especially for those who are active and engage in sports regularly
-
Supports the maintenance of heart, bone, and prostate health
-
Omega-3 fatty acids
- Important for both genders
- Heart, brain function, and muscle recovery benefits
-
Supports prostate health and fertility
-
Vitamin D
- Helps with testosterone production, which affects overall vitality including muscle strength, libido and moods
-
Promotes overall bone, immunity, muscle function and prostate health
-
Calcium
- Supports prevention of osteoporosis and other bone health deficiencies, which men should not overlook
- Promotes healthy heart, muscle, and nervous system functions
Nature's Way Alive! Men's Ultra Multivitamin, $20.64
For those who want to do away with the hassle of taking multiple vitamins, consider getting this all-in-one multivitamin for men.
Formulated with 12 different essential vitamins and minerals, this bottle is a good way to cover your bases efficiently and effectively.
Available for $20.64 on iHerb
KAL Magnesium Taurate +, $20.49
Gluten, soy, and dairy-free, this magnesium taurate supplement from KAL is also vegan, making it suitable for those who want to prioritise clean ingredients.
Supporting healthy muscle function, this supplement is also popular with those who are more physically active as it helps with relaxation and recharging after a workout.
Available for $20.49 on iHerb
Solaray Super Omega 3-7-9 with Vitamin D-3 & Salmon Oil, $28.56
Original price: $35.70 (20 per cent off at checkout)
Specially formulated to include a golden ratio of different omega fatty acids for maximum efficacy, this soft gel supplement is good for those who are trying to improve their cardiovascular and overall health.
It also contains vitamin D3, which is a fat-soluble vitamin ideal for taking together with healthy fats like the Omega 3 and salmon oil in the supplement.
Available for $28.56 on iHerb
ProHealth Longevity Vitamin D3, $29.47
Third-party lab tested, GMP certified and tested for safe levels of heavy metal, this vitamin D3 supplement is formulated to help support your immune function and bone health.
It also uses a more easily absorbed form of vitamin D to ensure maximum efficacy.
Available for $29.47 on iHerb
OLLY Perfect Men’s Gummy Multivitamins, $24.92
Original price: $35.60 (30 per cent off at checkout)
If you don’t like swallowing pills, check out these gummy multivitamins specially formulated for men.
They contain an array of essential vitamins like zinc and a blend of vitamins C, A, D, E, B, and CoQ10 to support your health holistically.
Available for $24.92 on Amazon
Swisse Ultiboost Calcium + Vitamin D, $26.40
Original price: $37.70 (30 per cent off)
Looking for good bone health support? This supplement from Swisse is formulated with all the essential bone health vitamins like calcium citrate which is a more easily absorbed form of calcium.
It also has vitamin D3 which also helps to support the maintenance of good bone health and function.
Available for $26.40 on Lazada
Best supplements for women
Women have different biological functions and needs compared to men, tend to be more prone to certain deficiencies, and require some specific supplements to support optimal health. Some supplements for women to look out for include:
-
Folic acid
- Also known as vitamin B9
- Essential for cellular and cardiovascular health
-
Deficiency in folic acid has been linked to decreased mental health due to its impact on neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine
-
Iron
- Especially for women who experience heavy menstrual cycles, pregnancy or are very active
-
Helps prevent anaemia, fatigue and weakness
-
Zinc
- Helps prevent hormonal disruption
-
Supports the maintenance of immunity, skin, hair, nail and reproductive health
-
Vitamin D
- Helps the body absorb calcium, which is crucial to prevent bone deficiencies like osteoporosis
- Plays a role in mood regulation and improve overall mood levels
KAL B-6 B-12 Folic Acid, Berry, $13.33
This folic acid supplement by KAL is designed to melt instantly on your tongue so you don’t even need water when taking this.
Formulated to be absorbed as much as possible by your body, this supplement helps to provide maximum overall support for your cardiovascular and feminine health.
Available for $13.33 on iHerb
Solaray Iron, $7.82
Original price: $9.77 (20 per cent off at checkout)
With a herbal base made out of parsley leaf, rice flour and yellow dock root, this iron supplement contained in a vegetable cap is ideal for those who are looking for a fuss-free iron supplement to support their circulation and cardiovascular health.
If you’ve been feeling fatigued due to low iron levels, this supplement can also help boost your energy levels and vitality.
Available for $7.82 on iHerb
Nature's Way Zinc Lozenges, $7.91
A quick and easy way to supplement more zinc and vitamin C into your diet, consider these wild berry-flavoured zinc lozenges by Nature’s Way. Designed to help boost your immunity levels, you can take up to six lozenges per day, two hours apart each time.
Do note that you shouldn’t take these for more than seven days at a time, it’s only meant to be a handy little booster to keep around when needed.
Available for $7.91 on iHerb
ProHealth Longevity D3 Extreme, $19.91
Original price: $23.42 (15 per cent off)
A deficiency in vitamin D can cause fatigue, reduced immunity, as well as weaker bones.
Specially formulated to help combat low vitamin D levels, this supplement from ProHealth Longevity helps to support the maintenance of healthy bones, immune function, as well as improve energy levels and vitality.
Available for $19.91 on iHerb
OLLY The Perfect Womens Gummy Multivitamin, $35.60
An easy way to get your essential vitamins and minerals, this gummy multivitamin for women is a popular pick for many.
Packed with nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are crucial to a woman’s overall health like folic acid, antioxidants and more, this supplement is also formulated without artificial flavouring or colouring.
Available for $35.60 on Amazon
Biofinest Women’s Multivitamin Multimineral Supplement, $24.95
Original price: $49.90 (50 per cent off)
This women’s multivitamin is formulated with 21 essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals targeted at enhancing women’s health like zinc, selenium, a combination of vitamin Bs, and more.
It’s also designed to be easily absorbed by the body, ensuring maximum efficacy for those taking it, and has a clean ingredient list, without the use of artificial colours, flavouring, preservatives and other allergens like yeast, soy, sugar and more.
Available for $24.95 on Lazada
All prices are correct at time of publication