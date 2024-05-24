With the launch of Healthier SG as the preventative health care initiative to better manage the health of residents through free annual health screenings and other healthy activities, it is easier to stay proactive when it comes to personal health and wellness.

More people are actively investing time and money into their health by taking fitness classes, choosing clean and organic food, and even looking into dietary supplements.

From supporting heart, brain, and muscle functions, to regulating moods and improving overall energy levels, supplements provide different essential vitamins and nutritional support to enhance one’s health in different ways.

Every individual has unique supplementary requirements due to differing lifestyles, biological needs and more.

Depending on what you’re looking for, there are plenty of supplements suitable for supporting different functions for both men and women.

In this article:

Best supplements for men and women: What to look out for

Best supplements for men

Best supplements for women

Disclaimer: Make sure to consult with your doctor before starting on any supplements to ensure they are safe and appropriate for you.