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Including luggage deals to shop from Samsonite, Delsey and more

Regardless of whether you fly frequently for work or take the occasional year-end holiday, having a good piece of luggage is a travel essential.

At minimum, luggage should be sturdy enough to protect your belongings and deliver reliable performance. It should have secure zippers, a durable exterior and smooth-rolling wheels. If it looks good and is easy to recognise on the conveyor belt, that’s a bonus.

If you’re looking to buy a new luggage or upgrade your existing suitcase, here is how to pick a suitable one for your needs and a roundup of shopping deals from the best luggage brands in Singapore.

In this article

What to consider when choosing the right luggage for you

Best luggage brands in Singapore: Where to shop

Best luggage brands in Singapore: Deals to buy now

What to consider when choosing the right luggage for you

Luggage material: Hard-side or soft-side luggage

Soft-side luggage is great for those who tend to overpack. They tend to come with extendable zips and have exterior pockets so you can expand your suitcase’s carrying capacity.

But compared to hard-shell luggage, soft-side luggage may not offer as much waterproofing or protection. Many of the best hard-side luggage sets on the market are made of impact-resistant polycarbonate. Unlike cheaper plastic hard-side luggage, polycarbonate flexes rather than cracks under pressure.

The trade-off for hard-side luggage bags is that they tend to be bulkier and heavier. If you want a soft-side luggage and durability is a concern, look for luggage made with ballistic nylon or cordura nylon over polyester.

Luggage features: Wheels, zips, handles and more

A suitcase should be easy to manoeuvre and have adjustable handles that pull up to different stop heights.

Wheels should roll smoothly over different types of flooring and terrain. You should be able to easily push your luggage across roads, gravel, and the floor of the airport. Look for 360-degree spinner wheels with metal bearings.

When zipped up, the zipper’s teeth alignment should be secure and able to withstand the pressure of a full load of luggage. YKK or double coil zippers are strongly recommended.

Choose luggage with TSA-approved locks, so that airport security can easily check your bag without damaging it.

Consider the internal organisation of your luggage. If you don’t use travel cubes, you may prefer having multiple partitions to better organise your belongings.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Luggage use and size: Checked or carry-on luggage

Most airlines have strict weight and size limits for their cabin bags. If you’re primarily using your luggage as a carry-on bag, you may want to prioritise a lighter bag over durability - go for soft-side luggage.

Additionally, purchasing a model with an open front cover allows you to easily access items in your carry-on. Alternatively, choose soft-side luggage with exterior pockets to store frequently used items.

For checked luggage, choosing between a hard-side or soft-side suitcase is a matter of preference. One thing to note: No matter how carefully you pick your checked luggage, even a suitcase from the best luggage brands will eventually break after prolonged use.

Aside from surface scratches, torn handles and broken wheels are common wear-and-tear issues. So, don’t be too precious about your suitcase and find one that hits the sweet spot between price and utility.

Best luggage brands in Singapore: Where to shop

Start your search for the right luggage using this non-exhaustive list of the best luggage brands in Singapore. We’ve included any ongoing deals we found too.

You can also head down to department stores like Robinsons or browse online shopping platforms like ZALORA for more luggage options.

American Tourister: Get up to 60 per cent off luggage, up to $20 off vouchers and more at the official LazMall Store and Shopee Mall.

Delsey: Find up to 23 per cent off store vouchers (with minimum spend) at the official LazMall Store and on Amazon.

Level8: Up to 21 per cent off hard-side luggage at the Shopee Mall.

Mixi: If you’re looking for wallet-friendly stylish luggage, check out this Chinese brand. There are offers of up to 65 per cent off at their LazMall Store.

Samsonite: Get up $70 off vouchers and 50 per cent off selected luggage and travel bags at the LazMall Store and Shopee Mall.

The Planet Traveller: Enjoy 10 per cent storewide sale with additional savings of up to 70 per cent off and more at their LazMall Store or on Shopee Mall.

Best luggage brands in Singapore: Deals to buy now

Samsonite Minter Spinner 55/20 Silver, $350

Original price: $500 (30 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTOS: SAMSONITE

Dimensions: 38x22x55cm, 33L

Weight: 3.3kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Thanks to its distinctive grooved design, you can quickly pick out this hard-shell Samsonite suitcase on the conveyor belt. It has anti-theft zippers with magnetic zipper pullers, ensuring your belongings are kept safe.

The interior has multiple pockets with detachable dividers and is lined with jacquard lining made from post-consumer recycled PET bottles.

Shop Now at Amazon

Shop Now at Lazada

DELSEY Chatelet Air 2.0 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 28-inch, $397.82

Original price: $483.59 (18 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTOS: DELSEY

Dimensions: 52.7x32.4 x76.2cm, 110L

Weight: 5kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Here is another hard-shell suitcase option that is resilient to cracking or breaking. This stylish Delsey Paris 28-inch luggage’s exterior has faux leather accents and complementary reinforced corner protectors.

The soft-grip ergonomic handle provides for a firm grip and the double-spinner wheels allow for multi-directional rolling, so you can wheel the luggage through the airport effortlessly.

Shop Now at Amazon

Shop Now at Lazada

BRIC’S X-Travel Pilotcase Luggage, $412.30

Original price: $589 (30 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTOS: BRIC’S

Dimensions: 36x40.3 x16cm, 23L

Weight: 2.3kg

Material: Polyamide with PVC Coating, recycled nylon and polyester

If you’re looking for a reliable carry-on bag, consider this durable and waterproof option from BRIC’S. Featuring two spacious compartments, a large front pocket and an internal pocket, the bag can comfortably accommodate a laptop and a few days’ worth of clothes.

Carry it by the sturdy double carry handles or wheel it along as a trolley bag. When you get on the plane, store it in the overhead stowaway compartment or fit it neatly under your plane seat.

Shop Now at ZALORA

Shop Now at Lazada

ROLLINK Flex Light 4-Wheel 21 Collapsible Suitcase, $182.57

Original price: $199.00 (8 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTOS: ROBINSONS

Dimensions: 56x36x23cm, 40L

Weight: 2.7kg

Material: Polycarbonate

The ROLLINK Flex Light suitcase has a collapsible design that is both stylish and practical. Once you’ve unpacked your luggage, simply fold the lightweight suitcase flat for more seamless storage or hang it up in your closet till you need to use it again.

Its water-resistant and durable hard-shell casing ensures your carry-on items are protected from the elements. Other notable features include a TSA-approved lock and four multi-directional wheels.

Shop Now at Robinsons

Briggs & Riley Baseline Uprights, $1,091.47

Original price: $1,169 (7 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTOS: BRIGGS & RILEY

Dimensions: 57x45.5x25.5cm, 66.4-83L

Weight: 4.6kg

Material: Ballistic nylon

Designed for discerning travellers, this luggage comes with a built-in tri-fold garment holder that can hold up to two suits. The mesh garment panels and foam roller prevent the fabric from wrinkling - it’s great for business travellers who need to head straight to an appointment from the airport.

This medium-sized soft-side luggage is also expandable, with a lightweight hybrid fibreglass frame that is flexible, durable and strong. YKK zippers secure your belongings in the luggage.

Shop Now at Amazon

Shop Now at Shopee

KKPL Front Flap Aluminum Frame Luggage with USB Charging Port, $199

Original price: $480 (58 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTOS: ROBINSONS

Dimensions: 38x28x51cm, approximately 54L

Weight: 4kg

Material: Aluminium

This multi-functional luggage is divided into a front pocket and a main compartment. The front pocket can comfortably fit 15.6-inch laptops and be conveniently accessed through the front opening.

Meanwhile, the luggage’s interior is further divided into a zippered closed compartment with dry and wet zone storage and a larger, deeper compartment.

At the top of the 20-inch luggage, there are USB and Type-C charging ports to keep your devices at 100 per cent while you’re on the move. At the back of the suitcase, there is also a foldable cup holder for last-minute, pre-flight coffee runs.

Shop Now at Robinsons

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best luggage brands in Singapore

Which luggage brand is best in Singapore?

Some of the best luggage brands in Singapore that balances performance and affordability include Tumi, Delsey, Samsonite and Briggs & Riley.

Is it better to have hard or soft shell luggage?

Ultimately, there are advantages and disadvantages to both types of luggage and picking either hard-shell or soft-shell luggage boils down to preference.

Hard-shell luggage is good for those looking for a suitcase that is waterproof, sturdy and easy to clean. Your belongings are well-protected and encased in the hard-side suitcase.

Soft-shell luggage is ideal for those who prefer side or exterior pockets and want some give in their travel suitcase.

How do I know if my luggage is good quality?

Check the zipper strength, how smoothly the wheels move over different types of flooring and terrain and the type of material the luggage’s exterior is made of.

A good luggage should feel sturdy, durable and be easy to move around. Ideally, there should be compartments within it to organise your belongings and features such as TSA-approved locks and adjustable handles.