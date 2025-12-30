Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Unless you have a large kitchen with deep cabinets that provide ample storage, you are likely familiar with the struggle to keep your kitchen clutter-free.

Kitchen sizes have become smaller over the years , especially in HDB flats. As kitchens become more compact, organisation becomes a helpful way to maximise limited countertop space and maintain tidiness.

Having a well-organised kitchen can make cleaning easier, allow cooking to become a more pleasant experience and let you easily find items. Here are some kitchen organisers and storage solutions to help you get started on your organisation journey.

Do you need to declutter or buy kitchen organisers?

Before buying kitchen organisers, first determine if your main challenge is having too many belongings or inefficient storage solutions. Purchasing home organisers without considering how you are going to use them only creates more mess.

If you have too many things, especially unused items, placing them in storage solutions and organisers is just another way of arranging clutter. Focus on decluttering instead.

A good rule of thumb is that everything in your kitchen should have its own dedicated spot. Ideally, nothing should be stacked on top of or hidden behind another item. If you don’t have the space for a new item in your kitchen, something should go.

What type of kitchen organisers to buy?

If you realise you do not have an efficient way to organise and store your items, choose tools that free up space and allow you to access items easily.

Here are some questions to ask when buying organising tools.

How visible are your items after being stored? Clear containers made of glass or food-safe plastic are useful as they let you see exactly what you have. Low open trays also serve the same function.

Can you access items easily? If an item is within easy reach, the likelihood of you using it goes up. Pull-out drawers make sense for lower cabinets. Mini rotating organisers are more suitable for deep corners or countertops.

Are you utilising vertical space? Adding shelf risers to cabinets, magnetic hooks to your fridge and racks on walls are just some ways to organise and increase storage space.

But before you buy, see if you can repurpose old containers as drawer inserts or storage bins.

What materials should your kitchen organisers be made of?

When shopping for home organisers, consider a material’s durability and the intended use.

Glass and high-quality plastic: To store dry goods and food, clear containers made of glass or food-safe plastics would be ideal as they do not absorb odours, allow you to see how much you have left and are dishwasher-friendly.

Bamboo: The water-resistant natural material has an elegant look and is more eco-friendly than plastic.

Stainless steel: This alloy is a good choice for containers if you need to keep out moisture or heavy-duty racks to support heavier items.

Best kitchen organisers: Fridge organisation

NITORI Under Refrigerator Shelf, $11.90

Effectively utilise your available fridge space by using the area under each shelf. This hanging pull-out shelf weighs only 300g and has dimensions of 15x24x7.2cm.

Canned Drink Fridge Organiser, $15.50

Keep canned and small bottled drinks organised in your fridge. This sturdy double-layered organiser is made of shatter-resistant plastic and can hold up to 10 standard cans.

If you drink wine or bottled water, these stackable bottle storage racks could come in handy.

Magnetic Storage Rack, $29.90

If you buy spices in pre-portioned bottles, keep them in their original containers and store them on a magnetic rack attached to your fridge.

This strong magnetic shelf also has two detachable rollers you can use to hold plastic wrap, aluminium foil. There is a separate holder for paper towels.

Best kitchen organisers: Food containers

Magnetic Spice Jars, 4-Pack, $13.97

Decanting spices into smaller, uniform jars only makes sense if you purchase in bulk. These stainless steel spice jars have a magnetic bottom so you can stick them on the side of your fridge.

Their clear top lids let you quickly identify spices in each container. When cooking, twist the lid to pour seasonings into your dish.

Heat-Resistant Glass Airtight Container, $13.02

Besides helping you keep food organised, vacuum-sealed jars are a great way to preserve freshness, extend shelf life and reduce food waste.

These air-tight containers have a 500ml and 700ml capacity, respectively. They are made of durable glassware and are heat-resistant.

Glass Storage Containers, from $8.06

If you are a fan of meal prepping, you might want to get these stackable glass containers. Aside from serving as a lunchbox, you can store pre-prepped ingredients in containers to speed up cooking.

These containers come in 400ml, 630ml, 1,040ml and 1,480ml sizes. There is also the option of choosing designs with two or three separate compartments.

Best kitchen organisers: Countertop

Rotating Storage Rack, from $9.12

If you cook often and are short on countertop space, use a three-tiered rotating rack to store all your sauces and spices.

You could also put a single-layered spinning tray in a cabinet close to the stove. Place your less-frequently used sauces on it to keep them tucked away but still accessible.

Elevated Drawer Storage Rack, $7.80

For those who have a small kitchen and limited counterspace, you’ll know how important it is to utilise every inch you’ve got.

This sturdy storage rack can support multiple kitchen appliances and has a sleek design that fits into most kitchen aesthetics. Its large drawer can hold plenty of smaller items such as coffee pods or small cups.

WMF Magnet Knife Block, $244

If you have a variety of kitchen knives, you can keep your cooking station clear and store them in an easy-to-access manner with this magnetic knife block.

The knife block comes with a premium, all-natural oak finish that is both high quality and stylish. If you would prefer a more affordable option, consider this Richardson Sheffield magnetic bamboo knife block instead.

Magnetic Knife Rack, $14.90

An alternative to the magnetic knife block is a magnetic rack. This 35cm option by Brund by SCANPAN is made of anodised aluminium.



By mounting the magnetic knife rack onto your wall with screws, you can maximise unused vertical space.

Kitchen Hanging Rack for Cutting Board and Utensils, from $10.84

This under-cabinet rack is easy to install and does not require any drilling. The 3mm bracket can slide under most cabinet doors without affecting their closing.

Whether you prefer a rack with more hooks to accommodate cooking utensils or one that allows you to store multiple cutting boards, there is a design for every kitchen need.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Kitchen organisers in Singapore

How to best organise a kitchen?

Some tips include grouping similar items together, having a standardised size for your pots and pans and getting organisers only if you have inefficient storage solutions.

Place larger cooking utensils in a jar on your countertop and keep smaller cooking utensils in a pull-out drawer.

If you must get storage containers, ensure they are stackable to save on space.

How to effectively organise a kitchen?

Decluttering should be the first step to organising a kitchen. It is always easier to organise a space with fewer items than an overcrowded one.

What are the essential kitchen organisers?

Magnetic shelves and spice racks, mini lazy susans and stackable storage are some of the most common and essential organisers.

Why is home organisation important?

Reducing visual clutter and keeping your home organised can promote calm and allow you to find items more easily.