Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Here are some of the most popular C-Beauty brands on the market

Once a niche corner of the internet, Chinese makeup brands are now taking over your FYP - and your vanity. From sculpted lipsticks that look like art pieces to glassy lip tints that sell out overnight, C-Beauty is having a serious moment.

In this article

What does C-Beauty mean?

The rise of C-beauty

How does C-Beauty differ from K-Beauty or J-Beauty?

How do you know if the C-Beauty product is safe and authentic?

What are popular C-Beauty brands?

What does C-Beauty mean?

C-Beauty - short for Chinese beauty - refers to cosmetics and skincare brands born in China that blend cultural heritage, innovative formulas, and striking visual design.

Merging cutting-edge technology with storytelling rooted in Chinese art, mythology, and modern aesthetics, the result is an emerging beauty identity that’s proudly original, expressive, and globally relevant.

The rise of C-Beauty

In the past few years, Chinese makeup brands have exploded on social media, captivating users with collectible packaging, new-gen textures, and clever formulations.

From Florasis’s intricately carved lipsticks to Into You’s viral lip muds, these C-Beauty labels capture the spirit of modern Chinese creativity - sophisticated yet accessible, luxurious yet experimental.

Singapore’s beauty scene has quickly caught on, with many of these cult names now available through local retailers, e-commerce platforms, and even physical stores.

How does C-Beauty differ from K-Beauty or J-Beauty?

PHOTO: SHOPEE

While K-Beauty (Korean beauty) popularised dewy, glass-skin minimalism and J-Beauty (Japanese beauty) built its reputation on purity and precision, C-Beauty stands out for its artistry, cultural depth, and storytelling.

If you’re wondering what is the difference between K-Beauty and C-Beauty, here is how you can tell them apart. K-Beauty’s strength lies in innovation and routine-driven skincare, while J-Beauty focuses on refined textures and long-term care.

In contrast, C-Beauty places strong emphasis on design, symbolism, and mood - makeup as an art form rather than a utility. You’ll find influences from ancient Chinese paintings, poetry, and architecture translated into packaging and colour stories.

Where Korean and Japanese beauty brands tend to champion subtlety, Chinese makeup brands aren’t afraid of maximalism. Many C-Beauty brands thrive on bold palettes, ornate compacts, and a sense of narrative.

How do you know if the C-Beauty product is safe and authentic?

The rise of C-Beauty has, inevitably, come with growing pains. Counterfeit products and unregulated sellers occasionally surface online, especially through third-party marketplaces. The good news: China’s beauty manufacturing standards have improved significantly over the past decade.

Now, many Chinese makeup brands operate under GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certifications and are subject to stricter oversight under China’s Cosmetic Supervision and Administration Regulation (CSAR) implemented in 2021.

Still, vigilance is key. Here’s how to shop C-Beauty products safely in Singapore:

Buy from official stores or verified platforms. Stick to official Shopee Mall, LazMall, or dedicated brand sites like Joocyee Singapore or Perfect Diary ’s Official Store.

Check packaging details and batch codes. Authentic C-Beauty products usually include brand-verified seals or serial numbers you can cross-check online.

Avoid prices that seem too good to be true. Counterfeits often undercut by large margins.

Read reviews and ingredient lists. Many top C-Beauty brands now provide full INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) listings and safety documentation in English.

When in doubt, purchase from authorised local retailers such as Watsons , Guardian, or beauty specialty stores that list their partnerships directly on brand websites.

What are popular C-Beauty brands?

1. Florasis

This C-Beauty brand is museum-meets-makeup - imagine lipsticks carved like jewellery and eyeshadow palettes that look like mini sculptures.

If you want one hero product? Try the Florasis Blooming Rouge Love Lock Lipstick: buttery matte, luxury feel, serious packaging drama.

Why you’ll love it: Feels like art you can wear, perfect for that “look at my lipstick” moment.

Where to buy: Florasis Official Website or at their flagship stores on LazMall and Shopee Mall

Florasis Blooming Rouge Love Lock Lipstick in M314 Together Forever, $45.92

Original price: $71.94 (36 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: FLORASIS

2. Joocyee



Dreamy, dewy, and effortlessly cool. Joocyee is all about that soft-focus glow with a minimalist twist.

We recommend the Satin Multi-Purpose Stick - a creamy tint that doubles as blush and lipstick, perfect for the 10-minute face.

Why you’ll love it: That “no makeup, just great skin” energy in one swipe.

Where to buy: #B1-64/64A Wisma Atria | Joocyee Official Store on Shopee Mall and LazMall Store | selected Watsons stores

Joocyee Glazed Multi-Purpose Stick G403 Half-Summer Apricot, $11.38

Original price: $36.14 (69 per cent) Buy here

PHOTO: JOOCYEE

3. Perfect Diary

The OG viral C-Beauty brand that blew up on social feeds. Think trending collabs, killer palettes, and price tags that don’t hurt.

We love the Perfect Diary Explorer Eyeshadow Palette: a full palette with mood-shifting shades, super pigmented and ready for whatever vibe you’re going for.

Why you’ll love it: Reliable, fun, and built for the “show-off” part of your makeup routine.

Where to buy: Perfect Diary Official Shop on LazMall

Perfect Diary 12 Colors Eyeshadow Palette in 09 Cat, $32.59

Original price: $43.49 (25 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: PERFECT DIARY

4. Judydoll

Bright, bouncy, and made for those who love to play with colour - Judydoll is your go-to for makeup that feels fun again.

Its Highlight & Contour 3D Palette is a TikTok favourite for a reason: silky, buildable powders that sculpt and glow without ever looking chalky. The tones are natural but high-impact, making it easy to fake that lifted, snatched look in seconds.

Pair it with the Curling Eyelash Iron Mascara, which gives lashes that perfectly fanned-out, heat-curled effect minus the actual curler. It’s lightweight, smudge-resistant, and holds a curl through humidity (a true Singapore win).

Why you’ll love it: High-performance formulas that behave like premium makeup - minus the premium price.

Where to buy: #02-51/52 Bugis+ | Judydoll Official Shopee Store and Lazmall Store

Judydoll 3D Curling Eyelash Iron Mascara, $11.99

Original price: $42.99 (72 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: JUDYDOLL

Judydoll Highlight & Contour Palette in 02 Tree Shadow, $16.90

Buy here

PHOTO: JUDYDOLL

5. Into You

If you love that smudged, just-kissed lip, you’re already an Into You girl. The C-Beauty brand went viral for its lip muds - a mousse-soft formula that blurs into the lips for that undone, romantic finish.

The Lip Mud in EM05 Vintage Rose is the one that started it all, delivering the perfect neutral-rose tone that somehow works on everyone. Its Glow Lip Tint series is also trending for its balmy shine and barely-there comfort.

Why you’ll love it: That “effortless but intentional” look - modern, wearable, and totally selfie-proof.

Where to buy: Selected Guardian stores and online

Into You Shero Super Matte Lip And Cheek Mud in EM11, $13.20

Original price: $18.90 (30 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: GUARDIAN

6. Out of Office

For those who love a good minimalist beat, Out of Office keeps it sleek, sculpted, and totally foolproof. The standout? Sculptural Contour Set, a cream-based contouring duo that just seems to complement Asian skin.

The textures are buttery yet lightweight, melting seamlessly into the skin to create soft shadows and a subtle lift. It’s basically your “snatched but chill” starter kit.



Why you’ll love it: Multipurpose formulas that go from desk to drinks -no overthinking required.

Where to buy: Out of Office Official TMall store | Yesstyle

Out of Office Sculptural Contour Set, $9.52

Original price: $11.90 (20 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: OUT OF OFFICE

7. Flortte

Glossy, glowy, and a little bit nostalgic - Flortte is all about dopamine beauty with a Gen Z twist. The Glass Sea Series Water Glow Lipstick is a viral favourite that delivers mirror-like shine with the comfort of a balm.

It glides on like water and gives that translucent, jelly-like finish that catches light beautifully on camera and in real life. The formula is infused with hydrating oils, so your lips stay plump and juicy even after hours of wear.



Why you’ll love it: Playful textures, easy colours - it’s makeup that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Where to buy: Flortte Official Shopee Store | Watsons website

Flortte Glass Sea Series Water Glow Lipstick, $8.09

Original price: $35.37 (77 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

8. Little Ondine

PHOTO: LITTLE ONDINE

Minimalist on the outside, artistic on the inside. Little Ondine’s Sculptor Highlighter Contouring Plate takes inspiration from Michelangelo’s David, with each pan shaped like a sculpted feature from the statue.

The design alone is a conversation starter, but the formula delivers too. The powders are silky, easy to blend, and create a soft, lifted finish that looks like your skin but better. It’s equal parts smart design and everyday glow-up.

Why you’ll love it: It sculpts, highlights and flatters in one palette while looking like something straight out of a museum.

Where to buy: Little Ondine Official Website | Little Onedine Flagship Store on LazMall

Little Ondine Sculptor Highlighter Contouring Palette, about $34

Buy here

PHOTO: TMALL

9. Flower Knows

Whimsical, romantic and a little bit nostalgic, Flower Knows feels like something straight out of a storybook.

The Sweetie Bear Collection 6-Color Makeup Palette looks like it belongs on a princess’s vanity, complete with intricate pastel detailing and a tiny bear embossed into each pan.

The colours inside are just as dreamy - soft shimmers, delicate blush tones and velvety textures that blend seamlessly across eyes and cheeks. It’s makeup that blurs the line between beauty and collectable art.

Why you’ll love it: Beautiful inside and out, this palette is pure fairytale energy with pigment to match.

Where to buy: Flower Knows Official Shopee Store and LazMall Store

Flower Knows The Sweetie Bear Collection 6-Color Makeup Palette, $32.26

Original price: $62.28 (48 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: SHOPEE

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication