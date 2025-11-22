Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A huge portion of our day is spent behind a screen; we spend hours in front of a computer, and laptop at work and scroll on our phones and watch television to unwind.

Playing a board game is an excellent screen-free alternative to pass the time and relax. It is also a good brain workout as it promotes creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.

Board games are not just for children; some of the best boardgames are made for adults. Not to mention, they can be a good way to socialise and make new friends as many require more than one player.

If you’re planning to buy a board game to add a little excitement to your household, we’ve put together this list to help you get started.

These boardgames for adults are the perfect Christmas stocking filler or even a gift for a friend's birthday.

Best boardgames for adults: What to look out for

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

To find the best boardgames for adults, you’ll need to consider several factors.

1. How many people are playing the board game?

The first thing you want to do is ensure the game is right for the size of your group.

Some of the best boardgames for adults have a one-versus-one mechanic and work best for two players. Playing these types of board games could be more suited for a couple’s date night.

Other games such as Catan or Ticket to Ride are more suitable for four players, where there can be co-operation or more intense competition.

If you have a gathering of six people, more casual board games which require teaming up might be best.

2. Who is playing the board game?

Board games are not all the same. They can be competitive, co-operative, or a mix of both. Depending on the group dynamics, you also want to consider how the game will make the players interact with each other.

At the core of each board game is a set genre or specific theme. Types of board games include:

Strategy and critical thinking

Role-playing

Co-operative (working as a team)

Campaign-based

Puzzle solving

Bluffing and social deductions (sometimes there is a traitor or hidden role)

If you’re playing with more experienced board game players, they may prefer strategy games which require them to flex their cerebral muscles.

Those who are new to board games may prefer more light-hearted, easy-to-learn games. These gateway games typically can be mastered in under 20 minutes and have simpler rules.

3. What is the time commitment for the board game?

Quick games (up to 30 minutes): These types of board games could be a way to start or end a gathering with friends.

Standard board games (up to 90 minutes): Usually, the playing board game will become the main activity of the evening.

Long board games (can go on for two hours or more): These types of board games tend to require deep thinking and are favoured by dedicated, niche board game players.

Best boardgames for adults: Where to shop

Whether you’re a board game veteran or are looking for an easy introduction into board games, here are some of the best Amazon deals we found.

It includes a mix of classic board games and some of the most run and top-rated board games for adults.

DCeased: Gotham City Outbreak, $46.41

PHOTOS: AMAZON

Fans of the DC comics and other superhero-themed collections will love playing as your favourite characters from the series, including Batgirl and Robin. Pretend to be Batman and save the streets of Gotham City from zombies.

What makes this one of the best boardgames for adults is that you can play against the evil zombie hordes as a solo player. The board is set to a maximum of four players.

Superhero figurine geeks will appreciate the six not-so-mini superhero and six zombie hero pieces; it feels nice to play with a larger figurine in your hands.

Avalon: Big Box Edition, $42.14

PHOTO: AMAZON

If you know how to keep your poker face, you’re going to love (and do really well when playing) Avalon. Hidden identities, epic quests and a time-old classic storyline define the story of Arthur and Merlin.

Avalon fanbase buffs, this special edition one-ups the original by adding a ridiculous amount of content to the game. This includes new modules and roles.

Even if it’s been part of your best board games collection for years, there is a lot of new stuff to sift through and have fun discovering.

Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth Shadowed Paths Expansion, $111.75

PHOTOS: AMAZON

Lord of the Ring aficionados, if you already own the original and enjoyed playing it, you might like the expansion even more. The Black Friday sales is the perfect opportunity to purchase the extended version at a discount.

Get ready to construct your very own Fellowship as you play the campaign-style game. Every detail sticks to the iconic storylines and scenery, like the Grey Mountains. The figurines are intricate and beautifully detailed.

With new campaigns and terrain, five new heroes and roles and 20 additional journey map tiles, the board game promises endless hours of fun.

The Game of Life, $21.91

PHOTO: AMAZON

Break from reality and spend a couple of hours in an alternative one. Travel to Africa on safari. Retire early. Or become a spy. Randomly pick from 31 career paths. The Game of Life is interactive and easy to play.

It’s a super fun board game that does not require a serious amount of brain power. Whip it out the next time you have friends over for a dinner party and you’ll all be left laughing.

The player with the most money at the end of the game wins. Just make sure you don’t end up in debt. Want to play on the go? Grab the card game version .

Ravensburger Horrified: World of Monsters, $31.29

PHOTOS: AMAZON

Players who appreciate the spooky and aren’t afraid of a little bit of horror might like World of Monsters.

Ward off evil monsters using your expert creature-busting skills when playing this strategy-based, co-operative boardgame. These creatures are modelled after iconic entities such as the Cthulhu and the Chinese hopping vampire, ​​jiangshi.

Mansions of Madness: Streets of Arkham, $84.70

PHOTO: AMAZON

If you’re a fan of Resident Evil, try Mansion of Madness. The multiple award-winning board game is extremely similar to the OG Japanese horror game series and is generally considered one of the best boardgames for adults.

Combining horror, mystery and cooperative elements, the unique modern board game sends you deep into the city of Arkham and all its evil.

It is fit for up to five players but is also suitable as a single-player game. This is an expansion set to the original. You will need the original board game base and the downloaded app to play.

Dungeons & Dragons: Bedlam in Neverwinter, $38.98

PHOTO: AMAZON

Dungeons and Dragons fanatics, did you know the iconic role-play game is now available in board game form? Instead of relying on pen, paper and your imagination, play with a board game to better unleash your creative juices.

Bedlam in Neverwinter is based on one of the older decks. This version is designed as a three-part escape room board game.

When you create your character, select its race, class and starting weapon to get going. Then, prepare to chase the evil mage and his followers and play on.

Monopoly Knockout, $34.90

PHOTO: AMAZON

Sometimes, you just can’t beat an all-time classic like Monopoly. While the original can already get quite intense and competitive, this Monopoly Knockout version comes with a twist and doubles the stakes.

Instead of moving your regular car and hat tokens gently down the board, the rules require you to slide and collide them around. You get chances to steal properties using the shuffleboard-style sliding token.

Escape the Room: Mystery at Stargazer's Manor Board Game, $34.93

PHOTO: AMAZON

Here is a board game for anyone who loves mysteries and is obsessed with real-life escape rooms. Put your own Sherlock Holmes skills to the test for the escape-room-style Mystery at Stargazer’s Manor.

Using inconspicuous clues located in obscure places, the aim is to rearrange nine colour cubes. It’s a lot harder than it sounds as it involves puzzle-solving, missions and storylines.

Catan, $73.24

PHOTOS: AMAZON

Players who enjoy strategic board games in group settings can’t go wrong with the classic Catan. It’s about strategic play and diplomacy when you align with others, trade and build your empire.

The main objective of the game is to play against others, rather than co-operating. You can play with two players. But the more people involved, the more exciting and strategically difficult the game becomes.

A Catan dice version is available too, for when you want to play on the move.

All prices and deals are accurate at time of publication.

FAQs: Best boardgames for adults

What are the most popular board games?

Some of the most popular and best boardgames are those that have stood the test of time, including Monopoly, Clue and Scrabble.

Among the more modern board games, Catan is the most popular board game.

What board games are good for older adults?

Scrabble, backgammon, Jenga, Battleship and other classic games are good for seniors and older adults.

You can’t go wrong with board games as you get the chance to exercise your critical thinking and problem-solving skills and use your imagination.

Can you play board games with single players?

Most games require multiple players. However, there are some of the best board games for adults which can be played solo.

What month are the Black Friday sales?

The Black Friday sales in Singapore occur at the end of November. For 2025, Black Friday falls on November 28.

Be sure to look out for many of the best boardgames already on sale on the days leading up to the year’s biggest price slashes and deals.