Best early Black Friday luggage deals: Travel in style with Samsonite, American Tourister, Delsey and more

Save up to 70 per cent on fashionable luggage sets, carry-on cases and more

Black Friday deals on luggage 2023
Find everything from spinner wheel luggage to kid-friendly mini suitcases to make your travelling easier. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
If you are planning your year-end family vacation or prepping for that business trip, take note: Early Black Friday luggage deals have dropped and they are packing a punch.

This season, look out for deals at up to 70 per cent off from popular brands Samsonite, American Tourister and Pierre Cardin that will have you cruising through airports and train stations in sleek, wallet-friendly style.

From stylish luggage sets, luggage with spinner wheels that glide effortlessly and compartments that fit every essential to kid-friendly mini Trunki suitcases that double up as a ride-on toy, we have rounded up the top luggage deals for every travel need. 

Scroll down to find out which early Black Friday luggage specials will be your first-class upgrade to seamless travel.

 

Where to find Black Friday luggage deals 2023

 

Black Friday deals on luggage sets

Imiomo 5-Piece Luggage Set, $318.21

Original price: $374.61 (15 per cent off)

Imiomo 5-Piece Luggage Set
PHOTO: AMAZON

Elevate your travel experience with the Imiomo 5-Piece Luggage Set. This comprehensive collection includes three hardside suitcases in different sizes, a travel bag and a toiletry bag, all in a stylish beige. 

The suitcases boast smooth, silent spinner wheels for effortless mobility and expandable designs for extra packing space. Each piece is secured with a TSA lock for added safety. Lightweight yet durable, this set is perfect for both short trips and extended travels, offering convenience and security in one elegant package.

Shop Now

 

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set, $535.92

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
PHOTO: AMAZON

Travel smart with this luggage set, consisting of a carry-on suitcase and medium size check-in luggage, designed for the frequent jet-setter.

Both suitcases sport tough, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell to withstand many journeys. Manoeuvring is a breeze with 360-degree spinner wheels and a push-button handle, while your items stay secure with the simple-to-set, side-mounted TSA-compatible lock.

Shop Now

 

Black Friday deals on carry-on and cabin luggage

Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Mobile Spinner, $217.90

Original price: $304 (28 per cent off)

Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Mobile Spinner
PHOTO: AMAZON

Ideal for business travel, the Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Mobile Office Spinner has a padded compartment and smart organisational pockets for secure laptop and gadget storage.

It's also equipped with seamless multidirectional wheels and an easy-to-use retractable handle for smooth navigation.

Shop Now

 

Carlton O2 Lightweight Luggage, $106 

Original price: $188 (44 per cent off)

Red Carlton O2 Lightweight Luggage
PHOTO: ROBINSONS

The Carlton O2 Lightweight Luggage is ideal for business trips and travelling light. Check-in or carry-on compatible, these suitcases are light yet durable. Equipped with a TSA lock and expandable design, choose from small (55cm), medium (68cm), or large (78cm) to keep your belongings secure and travel stress-free.

Shop Now 

 

Trunki TR0044-GB01 Suitcase, $79.90

Original price: $89.90 (11 per cent off)

Yellow Trunki suitcase for kids
PHOTO: AMAZON

Travel easily with your little one using the Trunki carry-on suitcase. Designed for kids, it features a hidden pocket, a saddle seat, and ample space for essentials. Durable and lightweight, it's perfect for tired tots to ride on or be pulled. Available in various fun colours and designs.

Shop Now 

 

Black Friday deals on spinner luggage

American Tourister Upland Spinner 79/29 TSA, $129

Original price: $268 (52 per cent off)

Black American Tourister Upland Spinner Luggage
PHOTO: LAZADA

Set off in style with the American Tourister Upland Spinner, perfect for any journey. This 54 x 79 x 34 cm luggage features single wheels, a security zipper and a TSA lock, ensuring safety for your items. Its scratch-resistant, lightweight design with a secret pocket adds convenience and extra security. A reviewer confirms, “Even at 20kg, it's easy to manoeuvre.”

Shop Now

 

Delsey Clevel Expandable Trolley Case, $259

Original price: $610 (58 per cent off)

Yellow Delsey Clavel Luggage
PHOTO: LAZADA

Feel secure during your travels with the Delsey Clavel, featuring a Securitech zip that's three times more resistant to tampering. Lightweight and robust, it glides on silent double wheels. Organise effortlessly with dual lined compartments and enjoy extra space with its expandable feature for those extra souvenirs.

Shop Now 

 

Pierre Cardin Polycarbonate 74cm Luggage, $99.00 - $119.00

Original price: $329 - $359 (70 per cent off)

Light Blue Pierre Cardin Polycarbonate Trolley
PHOTO: SHOPEE

Secure and stylish, the Pierre Cardin Polycarbonate Trolley comes in sleek black, rich army green or light blue. This 100 per cent polycarbonate hard shell luggage features an anti-theft zipper and TSA lock. Its four double wheels offer smooth navigation, while the spacious 74cm expandable design and five-year warranty add extra value.

Shop Now

 

Black Friday deals on travel accessories

Stock up on travel gadgets and essentials like location trackers for peace of mind, travel toiletries sets or items to make your packing much easier.

All prices are correct at time of publication

