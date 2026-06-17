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The countdown is on for Amazon Prime Day, which starts on Jun 23 and ends on Jun 27. This will be the first time since 2021 that Amazon is holding its Prime Day in June.

While the event has not officially started yet, deals are already rolling in. Some are marked as ‘Early Prime Day Deals’ and ‘Limited Prime Deals’ which are for Amazon Prime members only. There are also plenty of offers available to everyone - be it ‘Limited Time Deals’ or straight up discounts.

Below is a guide to the best deals spotted in the lead up to the Amazon Prime Day sale. Do note that offers and prices are constantly changing. When the sale goes live, this article will be updated with all the best Amazon Prime Day deals - so save this article and check back then.

A reminder: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the Prime Day event. If you’re not an existing member, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

In this article

Best Amazon deals: Kitchen

Best Amazon deals: Toys and games

Best Amazon deals: Tech and electronics

Best Amazon deals: Beauty and personal care

Best Amazon deals: Kitchen

While we wait for Amazon Prime Day 2026 to kickoff, get a head start on your shopping with these kitchen deals. You’ll find everything from nifty accessories to handy gadgets that can improve the way you eat and cook at home.

Best Amazon deals: Toys and games

It’s never too early to start buying Christmas gifts or prepping birthday gifts. From early learning toys to board games, you’ll find plenty of toy offers from brands like Magna-Tiles, LEGO and more.

Best Amazon deals: Tech and electronics deals

No need to pay full price for everyday tech and electronic gadgets. In the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day, there are already a few decent price drops on items such as audio accessories and charging essentials.

Best Amazon deals: Beauty and personal care

From electric toothbrushes to makeup and skincare products, restock on daily self-care must-haves or try trending beauty favourites for less.

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

How to get the best Prime Day deals

With thousands of deals across every category, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Here are some tips to help you navigate the Amazon Prime Day sale like a pro and score the biggest savings.

1. Snap up early deals now

From what we’ve observed in previous years, Amazon releases deals before the Prime Day sale officially starts, so you don’t have to wait until the official event to start shopping.

You won’t know exactly what is going on sale for Prime Day. But you start shopping by looking out for Limited Prime Deals and Early Prime Day Deals.

In fact, you might want to move fast on popular items as they have been known to sell out before Amazon Prime Day 2026 even starts.

2. Look at the Today’s Deals and Best Sellers sections

A great starting point is the Today’s Deals section. Here, you can filter deals according to category, price range and discount amount.

The Best Sellers section is another area to discover what others have been buying and uncover hidden deals.

However if you can wait, consider holding off on your shopping for bigger discounts. Amazon Prime Day tends to offer some of the largest savings on the shopping calendar.

3. Create a list

In preparation for Prime Day, Prime members can begin create a wishlist of items you’re interested in and add them to your cart. This will help you stay focused and avoid impulse purchases. You’ll also get email alerts when items in your Amazon list drop in price.

A reminder: Only Prime members can access the heavily discounted bargains available on Amazon Prime Day. If you’re not a Prime Member yet, sign up now to get a $10 shopping credit and free delivery on eligible orders.

4. Stack your savings

Check out the Amazon vouchers page to collect and stack additional coupon codes and bank vouchers on top of existing discounts.

There are also payment promotions such as DBS Instalment Payment Plans and a Prime member-exclusive code for PayLater by Grab (available from now till Jun 22, 2026).

5. Buy an Amazon Gift Card

If you don’t know what to buy on Amazon Prime Day, you could get a an Amazon Gift Card and spend it on something you need later.

Occasionally, Amazon runs promotions where you can get a bonus gift card amount when you hit a minimum gift card spend - keep an eye out for such deals.