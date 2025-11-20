Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

From Philips to Ninja, here are our top air fryer picks

Air fryers, like rice cookers, have become an important addition to most kitchens in Singapore because of space constraints and busy schedules. Who can deny the comfort and satisfaction of a hot meal cooked at home after a long day of work?

With countless models on the market, shopping for the right one can get confusing. There’s plenty to consider, from your lifestyle and budget to the type of cooking you’re looking to engage.

If you’ve been of buying a new air fryer, do so during the Black Friday sales when retailers offer steep discounts. We have already began compiling the best Amazon deals on home and kitchen appliances to help you save more when you shop.

The Amazon Black Friday sales are now on and will run from Nov 20 to Dec 1 2025.

In this article

Our top picks for best air fryers

What to look for when choosing an air fryer

Best air fryers to buy according to your needs

Air fryer cooking accessories to buy

Commonly asked questions about air fryers

With these factors in mind, you’ll be able to find the perfect air fryer to suit your cooking needs and lifestyle.

Capacity: Choose based on how much you typically cook.

Cooking Functions: Look for specific presets or additional features like grilling or dehydrating.

Ease of Use: Opt for user-friendly controls and preset modes.

Cleaning: Ensure parts are non-stick or dishwasher-safe.

Size and Design: Pick one that fits your kitchen and suits your style.

Price and Warranty: Balance budget with features, and check warranty options.

Brand Reputation: Research reviews to ensure reliability.

Safety Features: Make sure it has adequate safety functions.

Best air fryers to buy according to your needs

Whether you’re just frying up some nuggets for the kids or whipping up a fancy entree for date night, here are some top air fryers to consider.

Ninja AF141 Air Fryer Pro, $109

Dimensions: 36x35x32 cm

Capacity: 4.7L

Equipped with easy-to-use digital controls, four ready presets and a temperature range of up to 210 deg C, it can handle multiple cooking functions like air frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating.

Another winning feature of this Ninja air fryer is the non-stick basket that customers say is easier to clean than those from other brands. The basket is also wide enough for a variety of food if you’re cooking for a small group.

Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer, $121.99

Dimensions: 36.8x29.3x27.3 cm

Capacity: 4.2L

Meal prepping and switching up the variety of your meals is made easy with this Philips air fryer. It has 13 cooking methods including baking, roasting, grilling and more.

On the airfryer’s touch screen interface, you can access the nine preset cooking programmes. Monitor your food as it cooks by peering through the cooking window.

Tefal Easy Fry Mega Digital Air Fryer, $136.99

Dimensions: 39.6x31x31.5 cm

Capacity: 7.5L

With its large capacity, this Tefal air fryer is ideal for big families or those who meal prep. With eight preset programmes and one manual programme, you can bake, reheat, broil, roast and defrost your food.

Depending on how hot you need the air fryer’s temperature to be, you can adjust it between 80 to 200 deg C. There is also the option to set a timer of up to 60 minutes.

Cornell 3.5L Air Fryer, $39.92

Dimensions: 35.5x25.3x32.2 cm

Capacity: 3.5L

Most air fryers come in the standard white or black so that they fit more easily into kitchen colour schemes. But not this Cornell air fryer, which comes pretty in pink.

If you’d like to add a pop of colour to your kitchen and need an air fryer from a reputable brand, this perfectly fine air fryer can be a good option for you.

Philips 1000 Series Air Fryer, $59.99

Dimensions: 36.8x29.3x27.3 cm

Capacity: 4.2L

Ideal for smaller households or first-time users, this is a popular and affordable option that doesn’t skimp on performance. It offers simple and adjustable temperature controls and a 4.2L capacity for everyday meals.

Ninja Foodi AF160 Deluxe Airfryer, $179

Dimensions: 10.8x14.8x13.2 cm

Capacity: 5.2L

This sleek and slim-built, compact air fryer is ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. Despite its size, it offers powerful performance and multiple cooking modes and its 5.2L capacity is also enough to cook for meals for small families. The non-stick basket is durable and easy to clean according to satisfied customers.

Ninja Foodi AF300 Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer, $299

Dimensions: 32x39x36 cm

Capacity: 7.6L (Two 3.8L baskets)

If you’re tired of doing back-to-back cooking with air fryers, a dual-basket one allows you to prepare two dishes simultaneously. By multitasking, you can achieve more in half the time.

Adjust each basket to individual temperature settings so that the different ingredients come out perfect. Or use the sync feature to batch cook large amounts of food and have both baskets turn off at the same time.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, $84

Dimensions: 37x29.5x34 cm

Capacity: 4.5L

If you’re looking for a smart air fryer that integrates with your phone, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is the kitchen appliance for you.

Through the Xiaomi Home app, you can start cooking your food remotely and choose from multiple presets. There is also a larger 6.5L Xiaomi Smart Air fryer option.

Air fryer cooking accessories to buy

Stock up on accessories like parchment paper liners and tongs to make cooking with air fryers more fuss-free and convenient.

OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Tongs with Black Silicone Head, $15.92

Use these stainless steel tongs with silicone heads to pick up food or move food around the air fryer. The silicon heads are heat resistant and can withstand temperatures of up to about 315 deg C. When you want to put the tongs away, simply lock it for easy storage.

Air Fryer Paper, 50 Pieces, $5.90

Line the basket of your air fryer with this 20cm air fryer paper. Not only will it make the clean up easier, but also absorb oil from your food.

All prices and deals are accurate at time of publication.

Commonly asked questions about air fryers

How does an air fryer work?

An air fryer cooks food by circulating hot air around it at high speed, creating a crispy texture similar to deep frying, without needing excessive oil. The built-in fan and heating element ensure even cooking, making it ideal for frying, roasting, baking, and reheating.

What can you cook in an air fryer?

Great for: Crispy fries, chicken wings, roasted vegetables, frozen snacks (nuggets, fish fingers), reheating leftovers, and even desserts like cookies.

Not ideal for: Battered foods (like tempura), dishes with high liquid content (soups, stews), and certain cheeses that may melt too quickly.

Is it really worth buying an air fryer?

If you cook at home often, enjoy fried food but want to cut down on your caloric intake, air fryers are a worthwhile addition to your home.

They can cook a wide variety of foods and can even be used to make desserts.

Are air fryers healthy or not?

As compared to frying your food directly in oil, air frying your food with hot air is a healthier way to get a crispy crunch.

Aside from reducing fat and calorie content, cooking your food at high temperatures could potentially preserve more nutrients in food than if you fried it directly.

What is the disadvantage of an air fryer?

When cooking in an airfryer, it’s important to know that it can dry food out. For example, overcooked meats can become tough and chewy when placed too long in an air fryer.

While you can get food crispy, you may not get the exact texture of a food that has been fried in oil.

Another thing is that any air fryers tend to be small and may not be suitable if you are cooking for large groups of people. But this can be solved by purchasing larger air fryers with multiple baskets.