Belgium 'ghost town' fights to return to life

DOEL, BELGIUM (AFP) - Doel has a reputation as Belgium's best-known ghost town. But its few inhabitants - today numbering just 21 - now see a glimmer of hope of their village bouncing back to life.

If it does, it would be a remarkable change of fortune for a place that has been steadily emptying out since the late 1970s when its population was 60 times bigger, leaving behind silent streets of crumbling, sealed-up homes covered in graffiti.

Squeezed between Antwerp's ever-expanding port - the second-biggest in Europe - and a nuclear power plant, Doel has become a morbid attraction for curious tourists and "urban explorers" who film themselves daringly traipsing around inside ruined buildings.

Police patrol regularly to prevent vandals and squatters moving in.

Only two cafes - one attached to a 17th-century windmill - and an immaculate parish church remind visitors that the village still holds out against oblivion.

"It's not a ghost town... But if you come here on a Sunday, or especially in the evenings, of course you see the empty houses and that's what triggers people the most" to think that it looks like one, resident Liese Stuer told AFP.

"I think it's very important that people know that it's not a ghost town, that they know there's still people trying to live here and trying to set up life," she said.

Expanding port

Ms Stuer, a 37-year-old teacher of Flemish to foreigners and freelance graphic artist, moved to Doel five years ago when she partnered with a local.

But she used to visit as a child with her grandparents, who lived nearby, and remembered it as a swanky town.

But Doel's fate hit the skids in the late 1990s when Belgian authorities decided to expropriate and bulldoze villages around Antwerp's port to build a new container dock.

While most inhabitants left, a hardcore stayed and put up a fight in the courts, through fierce lobbying and by promoting street art to give colour to the empty houses.

Given the importance of the port to Belgium's economy, it looked like a campaign doomed to failure.

The regional Flemish government prohibited people moving there and vandalism made the place increasingly insecure for the shrinking population.

But in 2016, Belgium's supreme court shot down the expansion plan, after the European Court of Justice ruled that it threatened Doel's marshland surroundings and the ecology of the Scheldt river that runs alongside it.