Behind the wheel of a Ferrari F50: What’s vrooming at Legoland Malaysia Resort

Legoland Malaysia Resort is now home to the world’s first full-scale Lego Ferrari F50 model.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia – Imagine yourself in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari F50, hearing its high-revving V12 engine roar to life.

Launched in 1995 to commemorate the brand’s 50th anniversary, only 349 units of the F50 supercar were reportedly produced, making it a highly prized collector’s item.

Defined by its exposed engine bay, prominent rear wing and targa top, the F50 has an unmistakable silhouette – even if the one you are currently in is built with Lego bricks.

The world’s first full-scale Lego Ferrari F50 model has made its way to Legoland Malaysia Resort. Rendered in its iconic red, it took 421,652 Lego bricks and 1,306 hours to construct.

The 12-year-old Legoland Malaysia theme park is also the first in Asia – ahead of its counterparts in Japan, South Korea and China – to feature the Lego Ferrari Build & Race attraction, which houses the supercar model.

Launched on Nov 1, this attraction also offers play areas where the young and young-at-heart can construct, test and race their Lego Ferrari creations.

Globally, similar experiences can be found in four Legoland parks in Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Each destination offers a unique life-size Lego Ferrari model. Visitors can get behind the wheel and feel like they are driving a supercar.

However, the model in Malaysia has an exclusive element, as highlighted by Mr C.S. Lim , vice-president of Legoland Malaysia Resort. It features two working doors instead of the usual one, allowing a pair to enter the car.

“You can take a passenger with you. You won’t find this anywhere else in the world,” he says in an interview with The Straits Times.

Bringing the attraction to the Malaysia theme park took extensive planning, with the Ferrari team working closely on its development to ensure authenticity and quality.

The attraction replaces the previous Build & Test experience at the same site, next to the Observation Tower.

Lego Ferrari Build & Race is organised into five activity zones. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

It is organised into five activity zones, beginning with Ferrari Garage. Upon entering, children will be drawn to three large video screens showcasing short animations that celebrate the Italian luxury sports car company’s heritage.

Meanwhile, adults will be drawn to a photo wall chronicling its significant milestones. Among the images is one from 1947, showing founder Enzo Ferrari at the wheel of an unfinished 125S model, which was to become the first Ferrari.

This space also serves as the waiting area before you are directed to explore the Lego Ferrari F50 model and get your fill of TikTok reels.

This “supercar” took 421,652 Lego bricks and 1,306 hours to construct. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Although the model is built mainly from small bricks, it features an authentic Ferrari leather steering wheel which you can touch.

Once you move past the Garage and enter the Build zone, the interactive experience truly starts. Here, you can construct your own Lego Ferrari car by following the provided instructions or unleashing your creativity.

Build Lego Ferrari cars by following the provided instructions or unleashing your creativity. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Try your custom-built vehicle on various tracks in the Test zone. This is a good learning environment where children of various ages can grasp physics concepts, such as speed, stability and aerodynamics, at their own level of understanding.

Try your custom-built vehicle on various tracks in the Test zone. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Meanwhile, toddlers and pre-schoolers can enjoy the Duplo Build Area, which offers larger play bricks that are easier for little hands to manage. They can also test their car creations on the dedicated test tracks within this space.

Toddlers and pre-schoolers can enjoy the Duplo Build Area, which offers larger play bricks. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

The experience culminates in the Virtual Race zone, where you start by “scanning” your custom Lego car at a station for an aerodynamic analysis.

Your car then shows up on a large screen, ready to go head-to-head against racers on a digital replica of the famed Pista di Fiorano or Fiorano Circuit.

This private racetrack, situated near the Italian city of Maranello, is owned by Ferrari and used for development and testing.

Compete virtually against other racers on a digital replica of the Fiorano Circuit. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

During the race, use touchpads to accelerate your virtual car and change lanes to push for the fastest lap. You can also fine-tune vehicle performance by adjusting variables, such as tyre pressure and engine velocity, as weather conditions change.

Mr Lim notes that the launch of Lego Ferrari Build & Race strengthens the theme park’s standing as South-east Asia’s choice family destination. This opening is timely, preceding both Visit Johor Year 2026 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“This experience captures the essence of both Lego and Ferrari – creativity, innovation and excitement – all brought to life in a way families can enjoy together.”

Mr Benoit Montaigne, global creative manager experiences at Ferrari Lifestyle, recommends visitors to take a seat in the life-size Lego Ferrari F50 model and “start the engine”.

He adds: “It’s the best-sounding one by far, so I invite you to try it once you’re in the attraction.”

What: Lego Ferrari Build & Race

Where: Legoland Malaysia Resort, 7 Jalan Legoland, Bandar Medini Iskandar Malaysia, 79250, Iskandar Puteri, Johor

When: 10am to 6pm daily until Jan 13, after which it is closed on selected Wednesdays. Check its website for updates.

Admission: For Singapore visitors, tickets cost RM199 (S$62) for a child aged three to 11 or a senior aged 60 and above, and RM249 for an adult. Bundle options are available, which include entry to the Water Park and/or Sea Life aquarium

Info: Go to str.sg/oKing . If you do not drive, consider coach services from WTS Travel ( str.sg/FZh8 ) and EU Holidays ( str.sg/gqCk )