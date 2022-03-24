Beauty goes high tech at home

SINGAPORE - It is a Sunday evening and I am on the sofa, toying with a $458 beauty gadget instead of the television remote.

The Skin Inc Tri-Light +Sabi, a new device inspired by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), emits a brilliant light and a low hum - an intimidating combination to technotards like yours truly, whose knowledge of tech is limited to Wi-Fi connections and social media.

I bring it to my face with trepidation, hoping I do not scorch my retina in the process.

No bigger than an iPhone mini, this handheld apparatus combines LED (light-emitting diodes), microcurrent, pulsed electromagnetic field and hydro-sensor technologies.

The Tri-Light +Sabi, the latest beauty gadget by home-grown beauty brand Skin Inc, is one of many next-generation at-home beauty devices unveiled in recent years. From LED masks to cryotherapy wands, consumers can now count on a host of sleek gadgets to tone, tighten and brighten their faces and bodies in the comfort of their homes.

According to a market research report last year published by P&S Intelligence, the market value of global home-use beauty devices is set to reach US$89.5 billion (S$121.5 billion) in 2030, from US$9.6 billion in 2020.

"Beauty devices can make salon treatments accessible," says Ms Reiko Hasegawa, senior analyst at London-based market research firm Mintel in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times. "The increasing popularity of non-invasive medical aesthetics has helped to extend some technologies from professional use to home use."

With a wealth of technologies at their disposal, beauty brands are now taking it a step further - by customising their offerings according to individual needs.

The Tri-Light +Sabi does this via the smartphone.

To use it, customers download the +Sabi AI app on their phone, sync it to the device, complete a questionnaire about their lifestyles and upload selfies.

Like all skin diagnostics apps that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), including Neutrogena Skin360, Olay's Skin Advisor and Kiehl's Instant Skin Reader, the +Sabi AI uses "computer vision" to analyse thousands or millions of pixels in your selfie.

But unlike other apps, it will compare this data to face scans of 200,000 other customers to provide a more precise analysis of your skin's health. On top of this, it will also compare your lifestyle to one million profiles in its database, enabling it to tailor skincare and wellness tips to each individual.

Skin Inc is founded by Ms Sabrina Tan, 48, who has worked in management and marketing roles with tech corporations, including IBM, HP and Oracle, for more than a decade.

Her foray into the beauty industry began in 2008, sparked by a search for the right products for her sensitive, eczema-prone skin.

"I took a look at my graveyard of vanity products that were not suitable for the type of skin I had. I felt that the skincare industry was stereotyping us by skin type and ignored that each of us is a unique individual with specific needs," she says.