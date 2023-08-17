Lip service: More men going for beauty treatments such as eyelash extensions and lip embroidery

SINGAPORE – Men do it too. They get eyelash extensions, do lip embroidery and have fillers injected into their faces to look good.
Some do it because their wives tell them to. Others, who may have client-facing jobs, do it because presenting a fresh face is important.
Places that offer beauty and aesthetic procedures are still largely the domain of women. But men are entering these spaces. Businesses that The Straits Times spoke to say that men make up between 5 and 30 per cent of their clientele.
While there are no statistics on the male aesthetics industry here, a report released in May, China Medical Aesthetic Industry Outlook 2023 by Deloitte China and Allergan Aesthetics, reveals that Chinese men who received aesthetic treatments and procedures accounted for 18 per cent of the 2,000 consumers surveyed in 2022. This is an increase from 13 per cent in 2021.
The average age of the male consumers was around 30, and slightly more than half of them were married.
The report found no substantial gender difference in terms of treatments preferred. Top non-surgical treatments included Botox and photoelectric treatments. The report – which included a survey of more than 600 medical aesthetics institutions – forecasts growth of 20 per cent for the overall Chinese market (male and female) in 2023.
Perky Lash in Singapore sees between five and 10 male clients monthly. The aesthetics salon offers services to enhance eyelashes and eyebrows. Owner Jasmin Tay says her male customers are as young as 18. On the other end of the spectrum are men in their 40s, with most of them in the sales profession.
“We do get male students coming in. A lot of male clients also see their girlfriends do (the beauty procedures) and decide to try them too. And some do it as a couple thing,” adds Ms Tay, 37.
One popular offering from the salon is a simple eyelash lift, which uses lifting solution to add a semi-permanent curl to the lashes, essentially lifting them. The procedure takes about 60 minutes and will last four to six weeks. It costs $48. Perky Lash has four locations in Singapore, with the newest at Northpoint City in Yishun, which opened in 2023.
So far, Perky Lash has seen about 20 male customers getting lash lifts in 2023. For the whole of 2022, it saw 30 male customers.
Eyelash extensions are a bit more complicated – individual synthetic lashes are attached to natural lashes with a specialised extension bonder. The $88 procedure takes about 90 minutes and will last between four and six weeks. Ms Tay says about 12 men have done it in 2023, compared with five in 2022.
Then there is eyebrow embroidery, an updated form of eyebrow tattooing which includes a technique known as microblading. While tattooing needles are still used, an angled blade is also used to cut very fine lines into the skin. Semi-permanent, plant-based dyes are then added to give the impression of eyebrow hairs for a fuller look. This costs $488 and will last 12 to 18 months. Ten men have done this at Perky Lash in 2023, compared with five in 2022.
Ms Tiffany Luo, owner of The Brow and Beauty Boutique at City Gate mall in Beach Road, says the salon has about 160 male clients, mostly sales professionals in their 30s and 40s.
The salon offers procedures such as eyebrow and lip embroidery. Lip embroidery is an updated form of lip tattooing using semi-permanent, plant-based dyes.
Ms Luo, 30, who has a team of three beauty technicians working with her, has been in the beauty industry for around 10 years. She started to do lip embroidery after training in South Korea in 2017, where she had to practise on 100 sets of fake lips.
She notes that the results men want are different from those of women.
While women who undergo beauty procedures usually want to enhance their features, men usually want to look as natural as possible.
“For example, for men, you cannot use the same colours you would for women for lip embroidery,” she says. To create natural-looking lips for a man who has discoloured or unevenly coloured lips, she uses around three shades of a lip colour, compared with two shades for women, who tend to go for bolder colours.
Lip embroidery costs $1,288 and the colour will last four to five years. A numbing cream is applied at the start of the two-hour procedure. Some clients still feel the sensation of ant bites, but most can bear it, says Ms Luo.
More invasive procedures, which have to be performed by a qualified medical professional, have also risen in popularity among men.
These include having fillers, Botox injections and high-intensity focused ultrasound (Hifu) treatments.
Skinscape Clinic at The Cathay in Handy Road has seen an increase over the past year of between 8 and 30 per cent among male clients for these aesthetic treatments, with Botox being the most popular of the three. About 30 per cent of its clients are men, and it saw 31 male clients in July.
Botox works by blocking nerve signals in facial muscles, which inhibits muscle contractions. This relaxes the muscles and delays the formation of crease lines. Hifu uses ultrasound energy for a non-surgical face lift and fat reduction.
Skinscape owner Harvey Ho, 34, has been in the aesthetics industry for eight years, and started doing fillers in 2016. He notes that women generally want to achieve a V-shape or heart-shaped face, while men want a square jawline and a strong chin.
This procedure involves injecting fillers – usually made from hyaluronic acid, polycaprolactone-based or poly-l-lactic acid – into the parts of the face that require enhancement. The cost depends on the number of vials of filler used. At Skinscape, a vial costs between $880 and $1,200, and it usually takes a few treatments of two to three vials each time to shape a jawline or chin.
While fillers have been around for about 30 years, Dr Ho says the way they are used has changed.
“It used to be about chasing certain features, like the cheekbones. Now, the technique is to inject a little everywhere for a more natural look,” he says.
This might mean injecting the filler into different “planes” of the skin. For instance, it might be injected close to the bone or into the superficial fat layer.
To define a jawline, Dr Ho uses a cannula technique to inject the filler along a line, as opposed to depositing it in one spot. This is also to define or shape certain features.
Fillers come in varying degrees of firmness. The choice of filler will depend on the desired effect and will last between six and 24 months.
As the fillers are injected into the skin, there is a risk of them being injected into a blood vessel, which can be fatal. “It is very important that the person performing the procedure is a trained professional and has good anatomical knowledge,” adds Dr Ho.
The Straits Times meets some men who have borne the discomfort and cost to look good, and finds out why they did it.
1. Accountant Nathan Lee, 35
Before Mr Nathan Lee got married in January 2022, he had some work done on his face. “My wife told me to do it,” says the 35-year-old.
Getting perfect wedding photos was a big deal to them, so he agreed to do it.
Mr Lee already takes care of his appearance. His hair is always neatly coiffed, he works out at the gym two to three times a week, and his wardrobe is tailored for a perfect fit.
However, he felt that when his face was viewed in profile, his chin appeared to recede a little. To correct this, he got semi-permanent fillers injected into his jawline and chin area for a more chiselled and angular look.
But it was not without a sense of trepidation that he underwent the procedure. “I was a bit nervous about the needles,” recalls Mr Lee, who is an accountant.
The procedure was done at Skinscape Clinic at The Cathay in Handy Road by the owner, Dr Harvey Ho.
It began with an application of skin-numbing cream with anaesthetic properties. After 30 minutes, the injections commenced. Mr Lee could feel some sensation in his face during the procedure, but it was not painful.
It takes about two hours and there is no post-procedure downtime. There may be a bit of swelling that will last a day or two.
Mr Lee is happy with the $4,000 to $5,000 he has spent so far on the fillers, and his wife is pleased with the effect. “I felt that it looked good and that made me feel good,” he says.
His family did register a change in his face, “but they couldn’t tell what it was”, he says. And if his friends noticed anything, they kept mum. “I think one or two may have got fillers too,” he adds.
Fillers are not permanent, and the effect will last only one to two years, so in July, Mr Lee went to see Dr Ho for a touch-up.
Emboldened by the initial results, he decided to enhance other parts of his face. This time, fillers were also injected into the pre-jowl sulcus area at the sides of the mouth, the nasolabial fold near the nostrils and around the cheekbones.
This took less than two hours of his morning and, when it was done, he went to work.
2. Fitness trainer Oliver Toh, 26
It was only when Mr Oliver Toh started work as a personal fitness trainer about two years ago that he felt he needed to do something about his eyebrows. Most of his clients are professional working women who take good care of their appearance. “I became more conscious of my appearance too,” he says.
Then, one of them suggested he get semi-permanent eyebrow embroidery.
Mr Toh was aware that his eyebrows were “sparse”, but did not think to do anything about it. While the cost of eyebrow embroidery was a concern, he was also not prepared to do anything without hearing from someone who had done it first. His client’s recommendation and referral were hence very important for him.
While it was through work that he decided to enhance his looks, he did not do it to look good for his clients. Looking good is an important part of his social life too. “I do go out every weekend and I enjoy drinking with friends and dates,” says Mr Toh, who is single.
Unlike eyebrow tattooing, eyebrow embroidery uses semi-permanent plant-based dyes that will fade with time, usually after 12 to 18 months. For his brows, Mr Toh went to Perky Lash at Northpoint City in Yishun.
The Signature Hybrid eyebrow embroidery procedure costs $488 and includes a touch-up session within two months. It takes about two hours, including the time for the numbing cream to work.
The beauty technician first designs the eyebrow shape with an eyebrow pencil to check it is what the client wants. For Mr Toh, both tattooing needles and microblades were used to insert the dye into the skin for natural-looking brows.
Throughout the procedure, Mr Toh felt no pain. And when it was done, he was elated. “I thought this effect could be achieved only with make-up,” he says.
Having done his eyebrows, he now feels the “barrier to entry” to do other aesthetic procedures is lower. He adds: “There is no more fear factor.”
3. Financial adviser Louis Teo, 31
Making presentations to clients is an important part of Mr Louis Teo’s job. As a financial adviser, he holds seminars for groups as big as 100 people. These are held about three times a month in cities across Asia. He also has to conduct talks and seminars online.
Having to travel often is tiring enough, but for the 31-year-old, who has an eye shape that droops slightly, looking awake and alert was already a challenge. “I looked tired and sleepy, even if I wasn’t,” he says.
Mr Teo, who has been in the financial services industry for around seven years, was aware that he had to look smart for clients, so going for facials and getting his bushy eyebrows shaped were already a must.
“We have to do a lot of maintenance on the face,” he adds. Then a male colleague, who had eyelash extensions done, suggested he try it too.
Mr Teo, who has been married for two years, checked with his wife about this and she was supportive. “She is happy I am interested in looking good,” he adds.
He paid $88 for the procedure at Perky Lash at Northpoint City in March and thinks it was money well spent. He says: “I pay more for facials, actually.”
In June, he went back to get his lashes done again. “It does not feel uncomfortable – you can’t feel anything,” he says.
At Perky Lash, there is a wide variety of lashes to choose from. Guys will generally go for shorter lashes with less curl for a more natural look. The length of the lash can be altered to suit the shape of the eye.
And the response has been positive. “My wife loves it,” he says. His colleagues have also noted that his eyes look brighter and he looks more energetic.
“Clients have also stopped asking me if I’ve had enough sleep,” he says.
4. Sales executive Zach Quek, 27
Lip colour can transform a face and, as many women know, lipstick can do this in an instant. It is also something Mr Zach Quek knows, because lipstick was something he used on and off for two years to conceal the brownish tint on his upper lip.
The discolouration of his upper lip had always bothered the 27-year-old. “It was always at the back of my mind,” he says. Having to face clients as part of his sales job, he also wanted to “look brighter and healthier”.
To do this, he tried a range of topical lip applications like balms and lipstick, but felt this was not a practical solution. “Guys being guys, the colour will get smudged,” he says. He also did not like the sensation of having something on his lips.
Then a female friend told him about lip embroidery – a semi-permanent lip tattooing that uses plant-based dyes. “I had never heard of it before,” he adds.
The thought of not having to touch up his lip colour throughout the day or having the annoying feeling of lipstick on his lips was appealing.
His friend recommended The Brow and Beauty Boutique at City Gate mall in Beach Road, so he went with his wife for a consultation. The procedure costs $1,288 and takes about two hours with no downtime. “My wife said, ‘Go ahead,’” he says.
As the lip embroidery would last between four and five years, he rationalised that he would be saving money, as he was paying as much as $88 for a lipstick.
“In the long run, it’s worth it,” he adds.
So seven months ago, he entrusted his lips to the care of beauty technician Tiffany Luo. While numbing cream was used, Mr Quek says he did feel the sensation of ant bites when she started with her tattooing instrument, but it was bearable.
For guys, a natural look is preferred, so Ms Luo picked colours to blend out the discoloration of his lips. Women clients generally go for bolder colours, she says.
After the procedure, he was told not to smoke, eat spicy food or drink hot beverages for two weeks. His lips were redder than normal for 10 to 15 days before the colour settled. His colleagues noticed and he was teased, but he did not mind. “I already crossed that threshold a long time ago when I was using lipstick,” he says.
5. Financial consultant Marcus Kwek, 36
Except for one small detail about his face, Mr Marcus Kwek is happy with the way he looks and would never go for any beauty procedure that requires needles. “That would be too extreme for me,” he says.
The one procedure he does go for is nose waxing. “My nose hair grows unusually fast and long, and I will always notice it,” he says.
Until about two years ago, he used to trim the hair himself, but was never really satisfied with the results. Then he discovered nose waxing at Splice Barbershop in Suntec City.
The 36-year-old bachelor says he takes grooming “very seriously” and gives himself a facial at home every seven to 10 days. This includes using a beauty product to exfoliate the skin on his face. He also plucks and shapes his eyebrows. Like getting his hair cut every four weeks, nose waxing, which costs $20, has become another necessary part of his personal maintenance regimen.
Nose waxing is similar to other types of hair waxing and is a form of hair removal using hot wax. The wax is usually applied to areas with hair, like the armpits or legs, and allowed to cool and harden for about 20 minutes. Then, the hardened wax – with hairs stuck to it – is pulled off. For nose waxing, the wax is applied in the nostrils.
Anyone who has tried plucking a facial hair by its root will know that it can be painful. Despite knowing that the waxing is done without the use of pain-numbing cream, Mr Kwek was determined to give it a shot.
“You get used to it after the first few times,” he says. He believes it gets less painful with time and that his nose hairs do not feel as bristly.
For now, he has no plans to try other beauty treatments apart from nose waxing and claims he will not even dye his hair if and when it turns white. “I believe there is charm at every age,” he says.