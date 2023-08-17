Lip service: More men going for beauty treatments such as eyelash extensions and lip embroidery

SINGAPORE – Men do it too. They get eyelash extensions, do lip embroidery and have fillers injected into their faces to look good.

Some do it because their wives tell them to. Others, who may have client-facing jobs, do it because presenting a fresh face is important.

Places that offer beauty and aesthetic procedures are still largely the domain of women. But men are entering these spaces. Businesses that The Straits Times spoke to say that men make up between 5 and 30 per cent of their clientele.

While there are no statistics on the male aesthetics industry here, a report released in May, China Medical Aesthetic Industry Outlook 2023 by Deloitte China and Allergan Aesthetics, reveals that Chinese men who received aesthetic treatments and procedures accounted for 18 per cent of the 2,000 consumers surveyed in 2022. This is an increase from 13 per cent in 2021.

The average age of the male consumers was around 30, and slightly more than half of them were married.

The report found no substantial gender difference in terms of treatments preferred. Top non-surgical treatments included Botox and photoelectric treatments. The report – which included a survey of more than 600 medical aesthetics institutions – forecasts growth of 20 per cent for the overall Chinese market (male and female) in 2023.

Perky Lash in Singapore sees between five and 10 male clients monthly. The aesthetics salon offers services to enhance eyelashes and eyebrows. Owner Jasmin Tay says her male customers are as young as 18. On the other end of the spectrum are men in their 40s, with most of them in the sales profession.

“We do get male students coming in. A lot of male clients also see their girlfriends do (the beauty procedures) and decide to try them too. And some do it as a couple thing,” adds Ms Tay, 37.

One popular offering from the salon is a simple eyelash lift, which uses lifting solution to add a semi-permanent curl to the lashes, essentially lifting them. The procedure takes about 60 minutes and will last four to six weeks. It costs $48. Perky Lash has four locations in Singapore, with the newest at Northpoint City in Yishun, which opened in 2023.

So far, Perky Lash has seen about 20 male customers getting lash lifts in 2023. For the whole of 2022, it saw 30 male customers.