Living Well: Managing prenatal depression
Beat pregnancy blues
Four in 10 pregnant women here suffer from depressive symptoms that may affect the unborn child if left untreated, experts say
Ms Alice Yu Yuebo thought she was lucky because she had a worry-free pregnancy with no morning sickness.
But around the five-month mark, she suffered from water retention so bad she could not recognise herself in the mirror. She tried to hide her face when she had to buy flip-flops five sizes larger.