Living Well: Managing prenatal depression

Beat pregnancy blues

Four in 10 pregnant women here suffer from depressive symptoms that may affect the unborn child if left untreated, experts say

Ms Yu rediscovered her love of drawing and published bilingual picture book The Vegetables' Kingdom as a gift for her baby. Ms Alice Yu, 29, overcame pregnancy blues with the help of her husband Jim Song, 32, who suggested she pick up a hobby to dest
Ms Alice Yu, 29, overcame pregnancy blues with the help of her husband Jim Song, 32, who suggested she pick up a hobby to destress. Their son Jimmy is now four.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Ms Yu rediscovered her love of drawing and published bilingual picture book The Vegetables' Kingdom as a gift for her baby.
Ms Yu rediscovered her love of drawing and published bilingual picture book The Vegetables' Kingdom as a gift for her baby. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Ms Nurdiana Saad, 41, turned to busking during her pregnancy and her husband Ady Ahmari, 45, took her for walks to distract her from her low moods. Their daughter Khayra Arissa turned one last month.
Ms Nurdiana Saad, 41, turned to busking during her pregnancy and her husband Ady Ahmari, 45, took her for walks to distract her from her low moods. Their daughter Khayra Arissa turned one last month.PHOTO: NURDIANA SAAD
Senior Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
Ms Alice Yu Yuebo thought she was lucky because she had a worry-free pregnancy with no morning sickness.

But around the five-month mark, she suffered from water retention so bad she could not recognise herself in the mirror. She tried to hide her face when she had to buy flip-flops five sizes larger.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 24, 2021, with the headline 'Beat pregnancy blues'.
