‘Be brave and express yourself’: Actor Desmond Tan encourages men to wear diamonds

SINGAPORE – Diamonds are not just a girl’s best friend – they can be a man’s too.

As home-grown jeweller Lee Hwa Jewellery’s first celebrity ambassador, Singaporean actor Desmond Tan hopes the partnership will encourage more men to “be brave and express themselves, as life is too short”.

In the campaign’s promotional pictures, the 37-year-old is draped in a suite of diamond accessories. He says the earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring – part of Lee Hwa’s Destinee Espoir collection – are not just for women.

“These pieces can be worn by guys and girls – just get the right size,” Tan tells The Straits Times in a Zoom interview.

Seen as one of the most stylish local male celebrities, the Mediacorp artiste reveals he owns clothing and jewellery designed for women, believing “there is not much of a boundary between genders” in fashion.

As a child, he often used his mum’s jewellery to accessorise his outfits. Now, as the first Singaporean actor to have been invited to attend fashion weeks in Paris and Milan in 2023 and 2024, his conviction that fashion is genderless has only grown stronger.

“During my fashion week tours, I got to understand that the whole idea of design isn’t centred on gender,” says Tan. “How you look doesn’t just come from the outside, but comes two ways – what you feel inside and what you put effort into expressing.”

Yet, the strongest fashion principle he follows came from his army officer during his national service days: Dress to impress. “He once told me that if you don’t leave an impression, it’s as good as having never met someone before.”

The one piece of advice he would give to men looking to accessorise with bling? “If you’re putting more emphasis on the jewellery, play down the dressing. You don’t want to look like a Christmas tree.”

As the new face of Lee Hwa, Tan will be fronting campaigns for the brand’s Destinee line of triple excellent diamonds, highly valued for their cut, polish and symmetry, as well as the ItalGold line of Italian-made 916 gold jewellery.