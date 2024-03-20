Tackling stubborn fat and loose skin: Find out how body-contouring treatments can help

Proper nutrition and an active lifestyle are some key factors to achieving and maintaining a lean body and healthy weight.

However, despite your best efforts, you may sometimes still encounter issues such as resistant fat pockets and stretch marks, as well as sagging abdominal skin and weakening of the abdominal muscles. These can result from the natural ageing process, a slowdown in metabolism, and pregnancy, says Dr Hoe Ying Min, medical director of Bay Aesthetics Clinic.

In such cases, body contouring treatments may help give your physique the support it needs.

Dr Bernard Tan, medical director and founder of Bay Aesthetics Clinic, explains: “Body contouring involves both surgical and non-surgical procedures targeted at improving the shape and appearance of an individual’s body. These procedures can help to eliminate stubborn pockets of fat, firm up loose skin, and improve muscle tone.”

At Bay Aesthetics Clinic, patients interested in body contouring procedures undergo a detailed medical consultation to ensure the treatment is suitable for them.

Dr Hoe says: “An ideal candidate for body contouring treatments is one who is healthy and active with a body mass index of less than 27, and who has not achieved his or her goals despite their best efforts to control diet and increase exercise frequency.”

As body contouring treatments are not intended for weight loss, the doctors will instead recommend a weight management programme for overweight individuals.

Dr Tan adds: “Our team of medical professionals takes a holistic approach, assessing the individual’s lifestyle, health conditions, goals and expectations.”

Here are some of the body contouring treatments available at the clinic.