Tackling stubborn fat and loose skin: Find out how body-contouring treatments can help

Proper nutrition and an active lifestyle are some key factors to achieving and maintaining a lean body and healthy weight.
However, despite your best efforts, you may sometimes still encounter issues such as resistant fat pockets and stretch marks, as well as sagging abdominal skin and weakening of the abdominal muscles. These can result from the natural ageing process, a slowdown in metabolism, and pregnancy, says Dr Hoe Ying Min, medical director of Bay Aesthetics Clinic.
In such cases, body contouring treatments may help give your physique the support it needs.
Dr Bernard Tan, medical director and founder of Bay Aesthetics Clinic, explains: “Body contouring involves both surgical and non-surgical procedures targeted at improving the shape and appearance of an individual’s body. These procedures can help to eliminate stubborn pockets of fat, firm up loose skin, and improve muscle tone.”
At Bay Aesthetics Clinic, patients interested in body contouring procedures undergo a detailed medical consultation to ensure the treatment is suitable for them.
Dr Hoe says: “An ideal candidate for body contouring treatments is one who is healthy and active with a body mass index of less than 27, and who has not achieved his or her goals despite their best efforts to control diet and increase exercise frequency.”
As body contouring treatments are not intended for weight loss, the doctors will instead recommend a weight management programme for overweight individuals.
Dr Tan adds: “Our team of medical professionals takes a holistic approach, assessing the individual’s lifestyle, health conditions, goals and expectations.”
Here are some of the body contouring treatments available at the clinic.
Non-surgical body contouring treatments: SculpSure Laser Lipolysis and Baysculpt Electromagnetic Muscle Stimulation
SculpSure Laser Lipolysis is a non-surgical and non-invasive body contouring treatment developed by CynoSure in the United States, where it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
It uses diode-laser energy to target cells in stubborn localised fat in areas such as the abdomen (tummy), flanks (love handles), back, thighs, buttocks and chin. The laser’s energy heats the fat cells under the skin, raising their temperature, and breaking them down without damaging the skin’s surface.
Patients will experience a warm, prickling sensation and some mild soreness or swelling for a few days, but they can resume normal activity soon after the treatment. Over the next one to two months, the body flushes out the damaged fat cells through the lymphatic system, and the final result can be seen in two to three months after the first session.
“SculpSure can also improve the appearance of loose skin and stretch marks by tightening the skin and stimulating new collagen production,” says Dr Tan. “But it is not recommended for pregnant women and obese individuals with a BMI above 30.”
Another option is the Baysculpt Electromagnetic Muscle Stimulation, which uses FDA-approved technology to trigger over 20,000 muscular contractions in 30 minutes, resulting in increased muscle size and tone.
“This is equivalent to meticulously performing 20,000 crunches in one session,” says Dr Hoe.
This treatment can help to work the muscles of the abdomen, buttocks, inner thighs and arms, while burning fat. It can also be effective in treating abdominal muscle separation or diastasis recti after childbirth, as pregnancy stretches these muscles.
She adds that patients would experience mild discomfort, such as cramping, during treatment as their abdominal muscles are stimulated. This gets better as the muscles warm up. After the treatment, they may experience muscle soreness for one to two days, as if they had just completed an intense workout.
However, she cautions that the Baysculpt Electromagnetic Muscle Stimulation is not suitable for pregnant women, patients with metallic implants, or those who have undergone a caesarean section, abdominal or hernia surgery in the past six months.
Surgical body contouring treatments: Liposuction and tummy tuck
Surgical treatments are an option for appropriately selected patients, says Dr Jonah Kua, visiting consultant plastic surgeon at Bay Aesthetics Clinic and Medical Director at Astrid Plastic Surgery Clinic.
Surgery such as liposuction is done to remove excess fat in areas such as the abdomen, flanks, back, hips, thighs, arms and chin. Excess fat is carefully removed through a small, hollow tube called a cannula.
Specific areas of fat deposits which are not responding to exercise and diet can be targeted, creating a more sculpted body contour. The fat that is removed during liposuction can be grafted to areas such as the face, breasts and buttocks to restore lost volume and create fullness, says Dr Kua.
Liposuction treatments combined with radio frequency-assisted lipolysis (RFAL), such as Bodytite and Facetite, can also help to achieve skin and soft tissue tightening for an even better effect.
In these procedures, radio frequency is applied to the underlying skin and fibroseptal network – the fibrous bands that give your skin structure and support. This is done via a special cannula inserted through the same liposuction incisions, delivering the energy directly to the targeted soft tissues, explains Dr Kua.
“This is for patients who have moderately loose skin,” he says. “For patients who have excessive skin folds and loose skin, excisional surgery such as abdominoplasty is still the best option.”
Also known as a “tummy tuck”, it involves the removal of excess skin and fat tissue, followed by a surgical repair of the abdominal recti muscles. This procedure aims to create a firm, smooth abdominal contour.
For liposuction, Dr Kua says the estimated recovery time is between one to two weeks as the incisions are very small. “After liposuction, compression garments should be worn for three to six weeks to reduce swelling,” he adds.
For abdominoplasty, patients are usually admitted for one to two days in the hospital and recovery is usually between two to three weeks, according to Dr Kua.
Since both surgical procedures require patients to go under general anaesthesia or deep sedation, Dr Kua says surgery may not be suitable for patients with uncontrolled medical conditions or severe chronic medical issues. “Postoperatively, there is also the risk of wound infection and scarring,” adds Dr Kua.
In general, surgery provides better results compared with non-invasive procedures, says Dr Kua, but patients have to be carefully screened to determine their suitability for these procedures.
Dr Kua says there is a wide range of interventions available for body contouring and advises patients to approach a medical clinic with a full spectrum of approved and licensed body contouring services to find an appropriate treatment plan to address their concerns and body type.
“Our doctors and staff work closely with clients to create a personalised treatment plan that helps them achieve their goals,” he adds.
