Barry Humphries, Australian creator of Dame Edna, dies aged 89

Describing her shows somewhat accurately as a “monologue interrupted by strangers” and herself as blessed with “the ability to laugh at the misfortune of others”, Edna would warmly skewer celebrities and audience members alike.

“Tim, I could talk to you and about you and behind your back for ages,” the character once said in typical fashion as she was wrapping up a conversation with actor and comedian Tim Allen on one of her talkshows.

Edna’s life as she told it would often leave stars in hysterics.

She taught Mel Gibson drama, Julio Iglesias’ father was her travelling gynaecologist and she spent the coronavirus pandemic hiding out with her new lover, the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in Texas.

Born and raised in Melbourne, John Barry Humphries was the son of a well-to-do builder who persuaded his parents to buy him an assortment of theatrical costumes to play dress up in.

Sent to a conservative high school, he was described by a friend as a “spectacular misfit” who would turn his back on school football matches to knit.

The creation that would define his career came early: at 21, he was part of a travelling repertory company when he came up with a character of a snobbish, inadvertently offensive housewife.

In 1955, he stepped onstage for the first time as “Mrs Norm Everage” from Moonee Ponds, admitting only decades later that she was based on his mother.

He developed a host of other Australian caricatures including the repulsive drunkard diplomat Les Patterson and the more subtle Sandy Stone, a decrepit rambling senior.

Humphries was also an actor, painter, author and Dadaist performer of pranks.