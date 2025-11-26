Black Friday bargains, freebies and tiered discounts: S’pore stores go all out to boost footfall
SINGAPORE – Singapore retailers are upbeat about higher sales this holiday season, with consumer spending expected to hit new highs in Orchard Road, the island’s premier shopping belt, at stores such as Takashimaya in Ngee Ann City and Courts Nojima in The Heeren.
Heartland shopping hubs are also gearing up for a busy Black Friday weekend, from Nov 28 to Cyber Monday on Dec 1.
These include Jurong Point in the north, Singapore’s biggest neighbourhood mall with more than 450 retail, dining and entertainment options. In eastern Singapore, Tampines is a draw for shoppers, with megamalls within walking distance of one another, such as Tampines Mall, Tampines 1 and Century Square.
A check by The Straits Times with 12 department stores shows that the mood is confident and preparation for a high volume of shoppers is in full swing.
Here are special Black Friday promotions on must-have household appliances and decor favourites from 12 of the top stores.
Harvey Norman
Deals on from Nov 28 to 30
1. Smeg 34L Retro Fridge: $998 (usual price: $1,798), or $598 after $400 Climate Vouchers. Limited to the first 50 sets. Available at Harvey Norman stores islandwide.
2. All Intel-powered laptops: Up to $600 plus additional 15 per cent off. Shoppers also stand a chance to win back the value of their laptop purchases through gift cards in the Harvey Norman X Intel Brand Fair lucky draw. Available at Harvey Norman stores islandwide.
3. Furniture: Shoppers will be treated to guaranteed discounts of at least 30 per cent on all furniture items at selected stores: Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, Northpoint Superstore, Parkway Parade Superstore and Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark at Chai Chee.
4. Bedding: Enjoy tiered discounts of 30 per cent off all mattresses from top brands including Derucci, Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy and Simmons. Get an additional 6 per cent and 10 per cent off, plus a Free Bedframe or Storage Bed, as well as gifts with purchase.
Shoppers who spend a minimum of $6,388 on bedding products get a free Nintendo Switch 2 console worth $719. A minimum of $8,688 spent on bedding products entitles shoppers to a free Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine Cordless Vacuum Cleaner worth $1,149. Offers are available at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, Northpoint Superstore, Parkway Parade Superstore and Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark at Chai Chee.
Metro
Deals on till Dec 2
1. Metro Exclusive: Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer in Nickel and Copper colours, now $359 (usual price: $549) plus a free Detangling Comb worth $39. Also, get the Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+ at $309 (usual price: $599).
2. Cosmetics and fragrances: Up to 20 per cent off regular-priced items; vouchers of up to $80 from beauty brands; up to double loyalty points from beauty brands; and a free Osim uGUN3 (worth $169) with $1,800 nett spend in a single receipt.
3. Home and living: Up to 70 per cent off sale items; up to 20 per cent off regular-priced items; up to 10 per cent off selected electrical items and a free Metro Gift Voucher (worth up to $100) on selected products.
Takashimaya Department Store
Deals from Nov 28 to 30
1. Branded Boutiques and International Collection, Levels 1 and 2: End-of-season sale featuring discounts of up to 50 per cent on brands such as Bally, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Kenzo, Ba&sh, Maryling and Bora Aksu.
2. Men’s Department, Level 3: Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker in Black, Brown, Cream, Midnight Blue and an exclusive new colour, Burgundy. Priced at $389 ($110 off; usual price: $499). Limited to 35 sets a day.
3. Household Department, Basement 1: Wells The One Premium Water Purifier, now 15 per cent off, plus a free Wells Interior Air Purifier (worth $780).
BHG
Deals on till Nov 30
1. BHG Exclusive on American Tourister: Argyle Expandable Spinner with Double Wheels, Duosaf Security Zipper and TSA Lock in 25- and 30-inch models. Available in Blue State, Dark Chocolate and Antique Pink; priced at $129 for the 25-inch model (usual price: $260) and $159 (usual price: $320) for the 30-inch model. All deals are available at BHG Bugis and online.
2. BHG Exclusive on Bellami: Trinity BambooPro Inmost, 100 per cent Bamboo Bed Set (single to king) from $179 to $269 (usual price: $439 to $699).
3. BHG Exclusive on SK-II: Skinpower Advanced Cream 80g or Airy Cream 80g at $283. Shoppers also get a six-piece gift set worth $200 with savings of 71 per cent.
Courts
Deals on from Nov 28 to 30
1. Dunlopillo Boreal Queen Mattress, now $2,159 (usual price: $2,699), featuring the 3-Zone Individual Pocketed Spring system, Cooling Gel Infused Foam with Talasilver Latex, Hightop with Ultra High Cooling and Graphene Fabric. Shoppers also enjoy Courts’ Mattress Satisfaction Guarantee with a 60-Night Sleep Trial where purchased mattresses can be exchanged within 60 nights. There is also a purchase-with-purchase promo-deal of a bedframe at $99 with every mattress bought.
2. Limited sets of Philips 5000 Series 32-inch Slim LED TV (model 32PHT5009/98), now $79 (usual price: $257).
3. Enjoy a gift-with-purchase worth up to $2,599 with a minimum of $1,499 spent till Nov 30 at all Courts stores. On top of this gift, there will be a second, secret gift available only on Nov 28.
Gain City
Deals on till Dec 1
1. Bedding Special: Enjoy up to 60 per cent off, plus up to additional 30 per cent plus 5 per cent off selected models, or Free Double Upsize on selected mattresses. The King Koil Chiro Enhance Repose Queen Size Mattress is available for $2,866 (usual price: $8,332). Deals are available at Gain City Megastore.
Shoppers enjoy gifts with purchases such as Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Nintendo Switch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. One lucky shopper stands to win a BYD M6 car at a Gain City Lucky Draw with a minimum of $100 spent.
2. Ninja 6L 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker at $411 (usual price: $608). Deals available at Gain City main showrooms.
3. Asus 16-inch laptop at $699 (usual price: $999). Deals available at Gain City main showrooms and IT showrooms.
Best Denki
Deals on from Nov 28 to 30
1. Sharp 65” 4K UHD TV 4T-C65GJ4000X, now $499 (usual price: $903). All Black Friday promo-deals are available at Best Denki retail outlets islandwide.
2. Philips’ new 4000 series ceramic coated Dual Stack Airfryer, model NA462/79, now $379 (usual price: $429). The stacked design takes up only half the countertop space, but with two baskets, capacity is doubled. The model is said to save up to 40 per cent of cooking time and up to 65 per cent of energy compared with traditional ovens. Readers of The Straits Times get $30 off the promotional price when they show this segment (online or print) to sales staff at Best Denki stores.
OG Department Stores
Deals on from Nov 27 to 28
Storewide discounts: Shoppers enjoy a 20 per cent discount, plus 10 per cent rebate via vouchers, on most items at OG Albert and OG People’s Park. Receive exclusive gifts at different spending tiers – OG Gold Members spend less to qualify.
1. Philips 2000 Series 4.2L Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology, now $119 (usual price: $259), with a free double-layer accessory and baking tray worth $25.90.
2. Smart Living Expandable Clothes Drying Rack, now $49 (usual price: $119.90).
Isetan Singapore
Deals from Nov 27 to 30
1. Bedding Gallery Special: Isetan members enjoy a $50 Bedding Voucher with every $300 nett purchase at the Bedding Gallery. Shoppers can also get the Isetan-exclusive Sealy Posturepedic Elite Cushion Firm Queen Mattress at $5,599 (usual price: $9,899), plus an additional 10 per cent off. Shoppers will also get gifts worth up to $400 with purchases. All deals are available at Isetan Scotts and Isetan Serangoon Central.
2. Securitech by Delsey Paris: Citadel 4-Double Wheels Expandable Trolley Case with Anti-theft Zipper and TSA Lock (3-piece Set), now $299 (usual price: $1,147)
King Koil
Deals on till Nov 30
Bedding Special: Indulge in regal comfort with the King Koil Royal Comfort Monarch II Package, featuring the BHB Bedstead and EE/PP Headboard where plush support meets sophistication. Save $5,572 at the new promotional price of $8,937 (usual price: $14,509).
Shoppers will also be treated to gifts worth up to $799 with purchases.
Deals are on at King Koil’s Megastore, 12 Jalan Kilang Barat, and King Koil Gallery Stores at 72 Bendemeer Road and Level 3 Marina Square.
Audio House
Deals on till Dec 21
Fridge Special: Samsung RF59A70T4S9/SS 649L 4 Door Fridge now at $2,359 (usual price: $3,027), after 12 per cent discount with every $2,000 spent, and get free $460 eCashback. This offer can be offset with $400 Climate Vouchers where shoppers pay only $2,199 and receive additional $400 eCashback.
All shoppers also enjoy 12 per cent off storewide with every $2,000 spent (stackable with other participating brands and models), and receive 20 per cent eCashback with every $100 spent during the Black Friday promotion. Deals are available at the Audio House showroom at 23 Ubi Road 4, and audiohouse.com.sg
audiohouse.com.sg
Simmons Gallery and Studios
Deals on till Nov 30
Until Nov 30, buy fully imported Simmons Beautyrest 100th-anniversary mattresses from $3,100 and enjoy additional 10 per cent off. Earn a boosted five miles for every $1 spent with the Kris+ app. Also, get a free selected massager or bedframe (worth $1,599) with each purchase. Visit any Simmons Gallery or Studio. For details, go to /
