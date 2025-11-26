Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Enjoy tiered discounts of 30 per cent off all mattresses from top brands at Harvey Norman.

SINGAPORE – Singapore retailers are upbeat about higher sales this holiday season, with consumer spending expected to hit new highs in Orchard Road, the island’s premier shopping belt, at stores such as Takashimaya in Ngee Ann City and Courts Nojima in The Heeren .

Heartland shopping hubs are also gearing up for a busy Black Friday weekend, from Nov 28 to Cyber Monday on Dec 1 .

These include Jurong Point in the north, Singapore’s biggest neighbourhood mall with more than 450 retail, dining and entertainment options. In eastern Singapore, Tampines is a draw for shoppers, with megamalls within walking distance of one another, such as Tampines Mall, Tampines 1 and Century Square.

A check by The Straits Times with 12 department stores shows that the mood is confident and preparation for a high volume of shoppers is in full swing.

Here are specia l Black Friday promotions on must-have household appliances and decor favourites from 12 of the top stores.

Harvey Norman

Deals on from Nov 28 to 30

1. Smeg 34L Retro Fridge: $998 (usual price: $1,798), or $598 after $400 Climate Vouchers. Limited to the first 50 sets. Available at Harvey Norman stores islandwide.

The Smeg 34L Retro Fridge is on sale at Harvey Norman. PHOTO: SMEG

2. All Intel-powered laptops: Up to $600 plus additional 15 per cent off. Shoppers also stand a chance to win back the value of their laptop purchases through gift cards in the Harvey Norman X Intel Brand Fair lucky draw. Available at Harvey Norman stores islandwide.

All Intel-powered laptops are discounted at Harvey Norman. PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

3. Furniture: Shoppers will be treated to guaranteed discounts of at least 30 per cent on all furniture items at selected stores: Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, Northpoint Superstore, Parkway Parade Superstore and Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark at Chai Chee.

Get a Collin full leather three-seater sofa on sale at selected Harvey Norman stores. PHOTO: LIFESTYLE

4. Bedding: Enjoy tiered discounts of 30 per cent off all mattresses from top brands including Derucci, Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy and Simmons. Get an additional 6 per cent and 10 per cent off , plus a Free Bedframe or Storage Bed, as well as gifts with purchase.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of $6,388 on bedding products get a free Nintendo Switch 2 console worth $719. A m inimum of $8,688 spent on bedding products entitles shoppers to a free Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine Cordless Vacuum Cleaner worth $1,149. Offers are available at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store, Northpoint Superstore, Parkway Parade Superstore and Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark at Chai Chee.

Metro

Deals on till Dec 2

1. Metro Exclusive: Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer in Nickel and Copper colours, now $359 (usual price: $549) plus a free Detangling Comb worth $39. Also, get the Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+ at $309 (usual price: $599).

Exclusively at Metro stores are the Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer in Nickel and Copper colours. PHOTO: DYSON

2. Cosmetics and fragrances: Up to 20 per cent off regular-priced items; vouchers of up to $80 from beauty brands; up to double loyalty points from beauty brands; and a free Osim uGUN3 (worth $169) with $1,800 nett spend in a single receipt.

Enjoy discounts on beauty brands such as Lancome at Metro. PHOTO: LANCOME

3. Home and living: Up to 70 per cent off sale items; up to 20 per cent off regular-priced items; up to 10 per cent off selected electrical items and a free Metro Gift Voucher (worth up to $100) on selected products.

KitchenAid and other appliances are on sale at Metro. PHOTO: KITCHENAID

Takashimaya Department Store

Deals from Nov 28 to 30

1. Branded Boutiques and International Collection, Levels 1 and 2: End-of-season sale featuring discounts of up to 50 per cent on brands such as Bally, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Kenzo, Ba&sh, Maryling and Bora Aksu.

2. Men’s Department, Level 3: Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker in Black, Brown, Cream, Midnight Blue and an exclusive new colour, Burgundy. Priced at $389 ($110 off; usual price: $499). Limited to 35 sets a day.

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker in Burgundy. PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

3. Household Department, Basement 1 : Wells The One Premium Water Purifier, now 15 per cent off, plus a free Wells Interior Air Purifier (worth $780).

Wells The One Premium Water Purifier. PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

Wells Interior Air Purifier. PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA DEPARTMENT STORE

BHG

Deals on till Nov 30

1. BHG Exclusive on American Tourister: Argyle Expandable Spinner with Double Wheels, Duosaf Security Zipper and TSA Lock in 25- and 30-inch models. Available in Blue State, Dark Chocolate and Antique Pink; priced at $129 for the 25-inch model (usual price: $260) and $159 (usual price: $320) for the 30-inch model. All deals are available at BHG Bugis and online.

The BHG-exclusive American Tourister Argyle Expandable Spinner with Double Wheels, Duosaf Security Zipper and TSA Lock. PHOTO: BHG

2. BHG Exclusive on Bellami: Trinity BambooPro Inmost, 100 per cent Bamboo Bed Set ( single to king ) from $179 to $269 ( usual price: $439 to $699 ).

The BHG-exclusive Bellami Trinity BambooPro - Inmost, 100 per cent Bamboo Bed Set. PHOTO: BHG

3. BHG Exclusive on SK-II: Skinpower Advanced Cream 80g or Airy Cream 80g at $283. Shoppers also get a six-piece gift set worth $200 with savings of 71 per cent.

The BHG-exclusive SK-II Skinpower Advanced Cream set. PHOTO: BHG

Courts

Deals on from Nov 28 to 30

1. Dunlopillo Boreal Queen Mattress, now $2,159 (usual price: $2,699), featuring the 3-Zone Individual Pocketed Spring system, Cooling Gel Infused Foam with Talasilver Latex, Hightop with Ultra High Cooling and Graphene Fabric. Shoppers also enjoy Courts’ Mattress Satisfaction Guarantee with a 60-Night Sleep Trial where purchased mattresses can be exchanged within 60 nights. There is also a purchase-with-purchase promo-deal of a bedframe at $99 with every mattress bought.

The Dunlopillo Boreal Queen Mattress featuring 3-Zone Individual Pocketed Spring system, Cooling Gel Infused Foam with Talasilver Latex, Hightop with Ultra High Cooling and Graphene Fabric. PHOTO: COURTS

2. Limited sets of Philips 5000 Series 32-inch Slim LED TV (model 32PHT5009/98), now $79 (usual price: $257).

The Philips 5000 Series 32-inch Slim LED TV (model 32PHT5009/98). PHOTO: COURTS

3. Enjoy a gift-with-purchase worth up to $2,599 with a minimum of $1,499 spent till Nov 30 at all Courts stores. On top of this gift, t here will be a second, secret gift available only on Nov 28.

Gain City

Deals on till Dec 1

1. Bedding Special: Enjoy up to 60 per cent off, plus up to additional 30 per cent plus 5 per cent off selected models, or Free Double Upsize on selected mattresses. The King Koil Chiro Enhance Repose Queen Size Mattress is available for $2,866 (usual price: $8,332). Deals are available at Gain City Megastore.

Enjoy discounts of up to 60 per cent on selected beds. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

Shoppers enjoy gifts with purchases such as Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Nintendo Switch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. One lucky shopper stands to win a BYD M6 car at a Gain City Lucky Draw with a minimum of $100 spent.

2. Ninja 6L 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker at $411 (usual price: $608). Deals available at Gain City main showrooms.

The Ninja 6L 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker is on sale at Gain City. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

3. Asus 16-inch laptop at $699 (usual price: $999). Deals available at Gain City main showrooms and IT showrooms.

Discounted Asus 16-inch laptops are available at Gain City. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

Best Denki

Deals on from Nov 28 to 30

1. Sharp 65” 4K UHD TV 4T-C65GJ4000X, now $499 (usual price: $903). All Black Friday promo-deals are available at Best Denki retail outlets islandwide.

Sharp’s 65" 4K UHD TV 4T-C65GJ4000X. PHOTO: BEST DENKI

2. Philips’ new 4000 series ceramic coated Dual Stack Airfryer, model NA462/79, now $379 (usual price: $429). The stacked design takes up only half the countertop space, but with two baskets, capacity is doubled. The model is said to save up to 40 per cent of cooking time and up to 65 per cent of energy compared with traditional ovens. Readers of The Straits Times get $30 off the promotional price when they show this segment (online or print) to sales staff at Best Denki stores.

Philips’ 4000 series ceramic coated Dual Stack Airfryer, model NA462/79. PHOTO: BEST DENKI

OG Department Stores

Deals on from Nov 27 to 28

Storewide discounts: Shoppers enjoy a 20 per cent discount, plus 10 per cent rebate via vouchers, on most items at OG Albert and OG People’s Park. Receive exclusive gifts at different spending tiers – OG Gold Members spend less to qualify .

1. Philips 2000 Series 4.2L Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology, now $119 (usual price: $259), with a free double-layer accessory and baking tray worth $25.90.

Philips 2000 Series 4.2L Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology. PHOTO: OG DEPARTMENT STORES

2. Smart Living Expandable Clothes Drying Rack, now $49 (usual price: $119.90).

Smart Living Expandable Clothes Drying Rack. PHOTO: OG DEPARTMENT STORES

Isetan Singapore

Deals from Nov 27 to 30

1. Bedding Gallery Special: Isetan members enjoy a $50 Bedding Voucher with every $300 nett purchase at the Bedding Gallery. Shoppers can also get the Isetan-exclusive Sealy Posturepedic Elite Cushion Firm Queen Mattress at $5,599 (usual price: $9,899), plus an additional 10 per cent off. Shoppers will also get gifts worth up to $400 with purchases. All deals are available at Isetan Scotts and Isetan Serangoon Central.

The Isetan-exclusive Sealy Posturepedic Elite Cushion Firm Queen Mattress. PHOTO: SEALY ASIA (SINGAPORE)

2. Securitech by Delsey Paris: Citadel 4-Double Wheels Expandable Trolley Case with Anti-theft Zipper and TSA Lock (3-piece Set), now $299 (usual price: $1,147)

Securitech by Delsey Paris’ Citadel 3-piece Set Expandable Trolley Case in Navy with 4-Double Wheels, Anti-theft Zipper and TSA Lock. PHOTO: TRAVELITE

King Koil

Deals on till Nov 30

Bedding Special: Indulge in regal comfort with the King Koil Royal Comfort Monarch II Package, featuring the BHB Bedstead and EE/PP Headboard where plush support meets sophistication. Save $5,572 at the new promotional price of $8,937 (usual price: $14,509).

Indulge in regal comfort with the King Koil Royal Comfort Monarch II Package. PHOTO: HOMES & DECOR SUPERSTORE

Shoppers will also be treated to gifts worth up to $799 with purchases.

Deals are on at King Koil’s Megastore, 12 Jalan Kilang Barat, and King Koil Gallery Stores at 72 Bendemeer Road and Level 3 Marina Square.

Audio House

Deals on till Dec 21

Fridge Special: Samsung RF59A70T4S9/SS 649L 4 Door Fridge now at $2,359 (usual price: $3,027), after 12 per cent discount with every $2,000 spent, and get free $460 eCashback. This offer can be offset with $400 Climate Vouchers where shoppers pay only $2,199 and receive additional $400 eCashback.

Stay cool with the Samsung RF59A70T4S9/SS 649L 4 Door Fridge. PHOTO: AUDIO HOUSE

All shoppers also enjoy 12 per cent off storewide with every $2,000 spent (stackable with other participating brands and models), and receive 20 per cent eCashback with every $100 spent during the Black Friday promotion. Deals are available at the Audio House showroom at 23 Ubi Road 4, and audiohouse.com.sg

Simmons Gallery and Studios

Deals on till Nov 30

Until Nov 30, buy fully imported Simmons Beautyrest 100th-anniversary mattresses from $3,100 and enjoy additional 10 per cent off. Earn a boosted five miles for every $1 spent with the Kris+ app. Also, get a free selected massager or bedframe (worth $1,599) with each purchase. Visit any Simmons Gallery or Studio. For details, go to https://simmons.com.sg/beautyrest-100th-campaign /