Bankside Yards, UK’s first large-scale fossil fuel-free development, has a Singapore hand in it

LONDON – The first large-scale fossil fuel-free mixed-use development in the United Kingdom is taking shape with the backing of an international consortium that includes Singapore entities Temasek Holdings and Hotel Properties Limited, Malaysia’s Amcorp Properties and British property developer Native Land.

Bankside Yards in London is a £2 billion (S$3.4 billion) development comprising eight buildings, including a new 33-storey Mandarin Oriental Hotel, over 350,000 sq ft of office commercial space and more than 700 residential units.