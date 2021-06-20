Bambi origins in the spotlight

Various translations (above) of the iconic tale, Bambi: A Life In The Woods, including a Japanese version (below right) at the City Hall Library in Vienna, Austria. Little is known of Felix Salten, an eminent writer in pre-war Vienna, who was behind
Various translations (above) of the iconic tale, Bambi: A Life In The Woods, including a Japanese version at the City Hall Library in Vienna, Austria. Little is known of Felix Salten, an eminent writer in pre-war Vienna, who was behind the tale. As the exhibition on the creator shows, he was a prolific writer who moved in the same circles as the likes of Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Various translations (above) of the iconic tale, Bambi: A Life In The Woods, including a Japanese version (below right) at the City Hall Library in Vienna, Austria. Little is known of Felix Salten, an eminent writer in pre-war Vienna, who was behind
Various translations of the iconic tale, Bambi: A Life In The Woods, including a Japanese version (above) at the City Hall Library in Vienna, Austria. Little is known of Felix Salten, an eminent writer in pre-war Vienna, who was behind the tale. As the exhibition on the creator shows, he was a prolific writer who moved in the same circles as the likes of Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Various translations (above) of the iconic tale, Bambi: A Life In The Woods, including a Japanese version (below right) at the City Hall Library in Vienna, Austria. Little is known of Felix Salten, an eminent writer in pre-war Vienna, who was behind
Born in 1869 in Budapest, Salten and his family moved to the imperial capital the following year. At around the age of 20, he began a career as a journalist, which remained his primary source of income for around 50 years. He wrote the tale of the fawn bereaved of his mother by hunters in 1922 under the title, Bambi: A Life In The Woods. On its publication the following year, it did not enjoy immediate success among the reading public.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Various translations (above) of the iconic tale, Bambi: A Life In The Woods, including a Japanese version (below right) at the City Hall Library in Vienna, Austria. Little is known of Felix Salten, an eminent writer in pre-war Vienna, who was behind
However, in the 1930s, Salten sold the film rights for the text for US$1,000 to an American producer, who sold them to Disney, which adapted the story into a 1942 film. A versatile literary writer, his oeuvre of some 50 books spans opera librettos, poetry, art criticism and film scripts. But Bambi (the first English edition, above), along with the rest of Salten's work, had been banned because he was Jewish - first in Germany and then in Austria after Adolf Hitler's annexation of the country in 1938. The writer later fled to Switzerland in March 1939, taking with him a library comprising thousands of volumes. Two years later, the Nazis stripped him of his nationality. He died in 1945.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    33 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 20, 2021, with the headline 'Bambi origins in the spotlight'. Subscribe
Topics: 