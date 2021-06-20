Bambi origins in the spotlight

However, in the 1930s, Salten sold the film rights for the text for US$1,000 to an American producer, who sold them to Disney, which adapted the story into a 1942 film. A versatile literary writer, his oeuvre of some 50 books spans opera librettos, poetry, art criticism and film scripts. But Bambi (the first English edition, above), along with the rest of Salten's work, had been banned because he was Jewish - first in Germany and then in Austria after Adolf Hitler's annexation of the country in 1938. The writer later fled to Switzerland in March 1939, taking with him a library comprising thousands of volumes. Two years later, the Nazis stripped him of his nationality. He died in 1945.

