Bag-A-Buy: Snag heartland bargains with CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE - Old-school heartland shops offer the richest hunting grounds for bargains.
They may look unprepossessing with their cluttered shopfronts and cramped aisles, but step through their doors and there are Aladdin's caves of goodies. The best ones come with excellent service from sales staff to boot.
This month's column highlights three shops which are neighbourhood institutions. The clincher - they all accept Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.
Brass basin pop-up waste spring core ($8.50), water seal ($8)
Where: Sun Hee Hardware & Electrical DIY Shop, 01-237/239, Block 354 Clementi Avenue 2
Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 8pm; Sundays, 8am to 4pm
Spread over two shopfronts, Sun Hee has been around since 1999. The store is crammed floor to ceiling with everything you need to fix small things around the home, from wood filler to disguise that nasty scrape on your door to wall switch plates.
The patient and helpful saleswoman walks me through the intricacies of replacing the spring in my sink's pop-up plug, explaining it is not necessary to replace the entire mechanism. Seventeen dollars and some elbow grease later, my two sinks are working perfectly.
I also find a water seal to replace a worn strip on a bathroom door, thanks to the same saleswoman who reassures me that 10mm is the standard width that will fit most doors. Thanks to her, I probably saved a bundle from not calling a plumber or contractor for these simple do-it-yourself (DIY) fixes.
I am convinced she is the shop's secret weapon - I overhear her answering queries in Teochew and Cantonese. Better service than the poshest DIY shops in town.
Dry kuching mee ($2.65), brown rice ban mian ($4.60), beetroot ban mian ($4.60)
Where: Tungsan Food Industries, 01-475, Block 539A Bedok North Street 3
Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 6pm; Sundays, 9am to 1pm
This is where you go for cans of soya bean-based chu hou paste the size of a human head and 1kg packs of chilli flakes for kimchi.
Tungsan has been in the food service industry for more than four decades and there are two retail outlets. The Bedok one is roomier and carries a bigger range of Tungsan's products and imports.
While most items are evidently packed for hawkers and food businesses that use giant portions, home cooks can easily find plenty of good buys.
The wall of noodles is especially rewarding. The Dry Kuching mee is perfect for kolo mee. The brown rice and beetroot variations of ban mian do not taste discernibly different from regular noodles, cooking to a nicely QQ texture and soaking up sauces well. The Muar coarse mee sua ($2.55) is an unusually thick variant of the rice noodle and offers more bite than the traditional skinny version.
Another thing to look out for is the company's wide array of sambals and chilli sauces - great for spice fiends. If you like your sambal with a generous dose of belachan, the belachan chilli ($3.80) is for you as it is redolent with the fermented shrimp paste.
Avid home cooks should also look out for the convenient pre-packed braised duck spices ($6) and more exotic offerings such as Pu Ning soya bean paste ($1.10) and Lien Thanh fish sauce ($8).
Enamel pots (from $18.50 to $42)
Where: Hwa Aik General Store, 01-3501G, Block 711 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8
Open: 10am to 9pm daily
This shop is a 20-year-old fixture in the Ang Mo Kio Central area and a go-to for traditional kitchen accessories.
Need an enamel pot with a lid? The shop carries three options in various sizes, from the classic yellow to a floral version to a swanky Korean take that comes in a Le Creuset shade of orange with a glass lid.
If you are a keen cook, this is where you can find the bright pink plastic moulds for mooncakes ($7.50 each) or png kueh (Teochew glutinous rice cakes, $1.50), as well as those little aluminium tins for chwee kueh (steamed rice cakes, 70 to 90 cents each, depending on size).
If grandmother needs a cloth-wrapped stopper (90 cents) for her Camel flask or grandfather wants a plastic spout (50 cents to $1) for his teapot, this is the place to go.
Even hipster housewives will find items that appeal to them, from rooster-decorated crockery (from $3) to old-fashioned enamel plates (from $3.50).