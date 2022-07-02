Bag-A-Buy: Snag heartland bargains with CDC vouchers

Where: Tungsan Food Industries, 01-475, Block 539A Bedok North Street 3

Open: Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 6pm; Sundays, 9am to 1pm

This is where you go for cans of soya bean-based chu hou paste the size of a human head and 1kg packs of chilli flakes for kimchi.

Tungsan has been in the food service industry for more than four decades and there are two retail outlets. The Bedok one is roomier and carries a bigger range of Tungsan's products and imports.

While most items are evidently packed for hawkers and food businesses that use giant portions, home cooks can easily find plenty of good buys.

The wall of noodles is especially rewarding. The Dry Kuching mee is perfect for kolo mee. The brown rice and beetroot variations of ban mian do not taste discernibly different from regular noodles, cooking to a nicely QQ texture and soaking up sauces well. The Muar coarse mee sua ($2.55) is an unusually thick variant of the rice noodle and offers more bite than the traditional skinny version.

Another thing to look out for is the company's wide array of sambals and chilli sauces - great for spice fiends. If you like your sambal with a generous dose of belachan, the belachan chilli ($3.80) is for you as it is redolent with the fermented shrimp paste.

Avid home cooks should also look out for the convenient pre-packed braised duck spices ($6) and more exotic offerings such as Pu Ning soya bean paste ($1.10) and Lien Thanh fish sauce ($8).

Enamel pots (from $18.50 to $42)