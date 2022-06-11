Bag-A-Buy: Cute toys, stylish suits from Thomson Plaza

SINGAPORE - Thomson Plaza has always had a posh suburban mall vibe since its heyday in the 1980s as the locus of Yaohan and Ponderosa. The latter's all-you-can-eat salad buffet is still fondly remembered by people of a certain vintage.

Today, the mall has mostly been updated into contemporary anonymity, with its tenants dominated by food offerings. But there are still retro holdouts to check out - from Hawaii Tailor, which has been there since the mall was built in 1979, to your choice of barber service - hipster or old school.