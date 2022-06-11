Bag-A-Buy: Cute toys, stylish suits from Thomson Plaza

Thomson Plaza has always had a posh suburban mall vibe since its heyday in the 1980s. ST PHOTOS: ONG SOR FERN
Senior Culture Correspondent
Updated
Published
53 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Thomson Plaza has always had a posh suburban mall vibe since its heyday in the 1980s as the locus of Yaohan and Ponderosa. The latter's all-you-can-eat salad buffet is still fondly remembered by people of a certain vintage.

Today, the mall has mostly been updated into contemporary anonymity, with its tenants dominated by food offerings. But there are still retro holdouts to check out - from Hawaii Tailor, which has been there since the mall was built in 1979, to your choice of barber service - hipster or old school.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top