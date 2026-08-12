Bad news, Gen Xers. Your emoji is cringe

Many emoji start in online subcultures, where meme creators try to be cutting edge.

NEW YORK – The most popular emoji worldwide in 2025 was loudly crying face, according to new usage data from Google. It has become an all-purpose emoji deployed when something is so funny, emotional or embarrassing, you could cry.

Loudly crying face reached the top by leapfrogging rolling on the floor laughing, face with tears of joy and red heart. A big reason: Young people decided the other emoji were overused, according to linguists and a New York Times analysis of Reddit posts.