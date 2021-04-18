Back to the office, one sock at a time

Rolling out of bed at 7.55am for an 8am meeting is the pinnacle of human achievement and you cannot convince me otherwise.

Over the past year, I've polished my Zoom technique to the point where I can be present - physically and mentally - with a chirpy "Hi!" as if I had been up for hours pacing the floor, eagerly waiting to log in, when I had been face down in a pillow only a couple of minutes before.