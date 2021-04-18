For Subscribers
Back to the office, one sock at a time
My return to the workplace after more than a year is proof that I need to readjust back to working life, but in small doses, please
Rolling out of bed at 7.55am for an 8am meeting is the pinnacle of human achievement and you cannot convince me otherwise.
Over the past year, I've polished my Zoom technique to the point where I can be present - physically and mentally - with a chirpy "Hi!" as if I had been up for hours pacing the floor, eagerly waiting to log in, when I had been face down in a pillow only a couple of minutes before.
