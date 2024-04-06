Back to the future: Digicams, vinyl records and photo booths hold retro appeal for Gen Z

SINGAPORE – From rehashing old technology to redefining what fashion means, the latest Gen Z trends are all about nostalgia for a recent past, as well as individual expression. These digital natives – aged between 13 and 27 – have latched onto trends and hot-button issues such as consumerism and capitalism seen on TikTok.

For instance, they spend hundreds of dollars on digital cameras their parents threw away and hoard vinyl records despite not having a player. Thrift shopping, once regarded as cool, is now treated with scepticism, while upcycling, preferably from one’s wardrobe, is considered the sustainable choice.