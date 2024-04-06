Back to the future: Digicams, vinyl records and photo booths hold retro appeal for Gen Z

A digicam photo by photographer Sofia Lee exudes a retro vibe. PHOTO: LOFISOFI/INSTAGRAM
Slow Boat in Craig Road is the first vinyl-listening cafe in Singapore. PHOTO: LAUREN CHIAN
Lauren Chian
Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 12:00 PM
Published
Apr 06, 2024, 12:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – From rehashing old technology to redefining what fashion means, the latest Gen Z trends are all about nostalgia for a recent past, as well as individual expression. These digital natives – aged between 13 and 27 – have latched onto trends and hot-button issues such as consumerism and capitalism seen on TikTok.

For instance, they spend hundreds of dollars on digital cameras their parents threw away and hoard vinyl records despite not having a player. Thrift shopping, once regarded as cool, is now treated with scepticism, while upcycling, preferably from one’s wardrobe, is considered the sustainable choice.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top