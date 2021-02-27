Baby, I've got you

A volunteer feeds an abandoned Cape cormorant chick during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds in Cape Town, South Africa.
Scientists cite a few factors leading to the cormorants' parents and colonies abandoning their young, with food scarcity due to over-fishing and climate change the most common causes. Cape cormorants feed on small pelagic fish species which are at ve
The chicks are placed in pens to receive sunlight during rehabilitation at the foundation. Cape cormorants are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Once the chicks have the strength to hunt for themselves, they
