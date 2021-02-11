Auspicious plants

A vendor spraying water on kumquat trees (above) in a garden in Hanoi, Vietnam. It is customary for people to buy plants such as peach blossoms, apricot blossoms and kumquat trees in preparation for Lunar New Year, so it is no wonder vendors are busy hawking their offerings around the world, including in Hong Kong, Jakarta and Taiwan.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A vendor spraying water on kumquat trees in a garden in Hanoi, Vietnam. It is customary for people to buy plants such as peach blossoms, apricot blossoms and kumquat trees in preparation for Lunar New Year, so it is no wonder vendors are busy hawking their offerings around the world, including in Hong Kong (above), Jakarta and Taiwan.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A vendor spraying water on kumquat trees in a garden in Hanoi, Vietnam. It is customary for people to buy plants such as peach blossoms, apricot blossoms and kumquat trees in preparation for Lunar New Year, so it is no wonder vendors are busy hawking their offerings around the world, including in Hong Kong, Jakarta (above) and Taiwan.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A vendor spraying water on kumquat trees in a garden in Hanoi, Vietnam. It is customary for people to buy plants such as peach blossoms, apricot blossoms and kumquat trees in preparation for Lunar New Year, so it is no wonder vendors are busy hawking their offerings around the world, including in Hong Kong, Jakarta and Taiwan (above).PHOTO: REUTERS
