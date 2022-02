One of the world's most iconic and sought-after watches - the Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet (AP) - turns 50 this year. To celebrate the milestone, the luxury watchmaker is gearing up for a year of new releases and special editions.

To kick things off, the brand released an array of new models last week, including a new RO "Jumbo" Extra-Thin and its first RO Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Openworked.